GOCC warns to not drink main building water after natural arsenic found

Student housing not affected; college anticipates return to normal Monday

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College is asking students and visitors to not drink the water at its main campus building until further notice after naturally-occurring arsenic was found in the building’s water.

The college informed students, staff and the community about the issue Thursday afternoon, noting recent testing indicated that arsenic levels “slightly exceed” the drinking water standard established by the state, which according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, is 10 parts per billion.

As a precaution, students, employees and visitors are being asked not to consume water from drinking fountains, bathroom faucets, or locker room faucets in the main campus building until further notice. Bottled water, college officials stated, will be available on the concourse until the situation is resolved.

College officials say student housing facilities are not affected by the arsenic situation.

In its notice, the college stated they’re actively working to address the issue, and is coordinating with regulatory agencies. They said they anticipate returning to normal operations by Monday, Oct. 12, pending test results.

“The health and safety of our campus community remain our priority. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available,” the college said in a statement.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.