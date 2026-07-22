Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News

Gold Star Mothers receive $9,000 from 100+ Women Who Care

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 419 Views

The 100+ Women Who Care – Van Buren, recently presented a check for $9,000 to Gold Star Mothers, represented by Laura DeRoo, at far left. Gold Star Mothers plan to erect a Paw Paw Gold Star Families Memorial at Maple City Veterans Park. Installation is planned for Nov. 18, 2026.

Leave a Reply