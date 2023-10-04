Good Goods celebrates last Stroll

Sandra Randolph opened Good Goods in 1989 in one room of the historic “White House” building on the corner of Mason and Water streets in Saugatuck.

Thirty-plus years later the business fills two floors with fine art and American crafts including furniture, jewelry, clothing, glass and pottery.

“When I opened Good Goods,” said founder/owner Sylvia Randolph, “I had a strong vision of what I wanted it to be. Handmade products have the love, care and skill of the artist within them.

“Our name, Good Goods,” the younger Randolph went on, “reflects a thought of Charles Eames: that some goods have a special quality that you feel when you touch, see and live with them.

“You may pay a little more to begin with but you can spend a lifetime with them,” said Randolph, who will host works Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, noon to 5 p.m. during Saugatuck-Douglas Fall Gallery Stroll one last time before closing the 35-year venture Dec. 31.

The decision was difficult, she admitted. So why not celebrate with as many shows and events as possible? Manager Jessica Bohus said.

Included will works by Judy Hallisy, Bohus wire sculptures, Tom DePree, Chris Marcus-Stone, James Cook, Nellie Durand, Mary Brodbeck and others. Light refreshments and intermittent demonstrations will be offered.

Good Goods is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till year’s end. For more information, call (269) 857-1557 or visit goodgoods.com.