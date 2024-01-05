Graffiti a problem, says reader

A Sentinel reader submitted this photo of graffiti visible in mid-December on a truck at Boland Tire’s warehouse lot on Congress Street. Ryan Banaszak, public safety director for the city, said graffiti is encountered on occasion, but incidents have increased. “Recently, it seems to have escalated and we are working to identify those responsible,” Banaszak said. “In addition, we are working with the Department of Public Services and property owners to ensure the graffiti is cleaned up in accordance with city policies.”

