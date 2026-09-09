Grant brings new manufacturing, engineering lab to Otsego Middle School

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Students at Otsego Middle School will soon have the opportunity to get hands-on experience in everything from engineering and robotics to CNC machining and 3D printing.

And some of those students will be just beginning their middle-school careers.

Otsego Public Schools recently announced it had received a Manufacturing and Engineering Education Reimagined for All—or MEERA—grant to create a new manufacturing and engineering lab at OMS.

Beginning during the 2026-27 school year, the program will primarily serve sixth-grade students, with possible opportunities for seventh- and eighth-graders.

OMS teacher James Sprau will lead the program.

The new lab is located in the former high school Tech Ed room at the middle school and will accommodate as many as 32 students.

According to district officials, the lab will give students an opportunity to use industry equipment while designing, creating, testing and improving projects.

Equipment will include virtual welding simulators, desktop CNC machines, 3D printers, electronics kits, precision tools and testing equipment.

The grant also provides curriculum and learning materials, teacher training and professional support, along with ongoing technical assistance.

The goal is to introduce students at an early age to the opportunities available in modern manufacturing and engineering—fields district officials said increasingly rely on technology, creativity, innovation and problem-solving.

“Instead of only learning about these concepts, students will use industry equipment and apply their knowledge through hands-on projects,” district officials said.

The initial course, MEERA I, will introduce students to manufacturing safety, basic electronics, CNC fundamentals and engineering concepts, while incorporating problem-solving through hands-on projects.

A second level of the program is planned for the future and would build on those skills through robotics, engineering design, advanced manufacturing and technical problem-solving.

District officials stressed that the program isn’t intended solely for students who already believe they want to pursue manufacturing or engineering careers.

Rather, MEERA is designed to expose students to different possibilities while helping them develop skills such as teamwork, communication, critical thinking and problem-solving that can translate to a variety of career paths.

The program will also help students make connections between subjects such as math, science and technology and their real-world applications.

Manufacturing remains an important part of Michigan’s economy, making early exposure to potential career and educational pathways another component of the program.

“This program is about helping students discover their strengths, explore possibilities and develop skills that will benefit them in any future pathway,” district officials said.

“Otsego Public Schools is proud to bring this opportunity to our students and provide them with a learning experience that prepares them for the future.”