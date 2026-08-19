South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a structure fire on 111th Avenue east of 68th Street, Casco Township, on Sunday afternoon.
They were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. When fire fighters arrived they found a greenhouse engulfed in flames.
They prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby greenhouses. No injuries were reported.
Ganges Fire Department responded with mutual aid.
Greenhouse destroyed by fire in Casco Township
South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a structure fire on 111th Avenue east of 68th Street, Casco Township, on Sunday afternoon.