Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News

Greenhouse destroyed by fire in Casco Township

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 179 Views

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a structure fire on 111th Avenue east of 68th Street, Casco Township, on Sunday afternoon.
They were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. When fire fighters arrived they found a greenhouse engulfed in flames.
They prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby greenhouses. No injuries were reported.
Ganges Fire Department responded with mutual aid.

Leave a Reply