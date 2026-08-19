Greenhouse destroyed by fire in Casco Township

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a structure fire on 111th Avenue east of 68th Street, Casco Township, on Sunday afternoon.

They were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. When fire fighters arrived they found a greenhouse engulfed in flames.

They prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby greenhouses. No injuries were reported.

Ganges Fire Department responded with mutual aid.

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