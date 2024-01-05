Group explores options for community poolupgrades, possible relocation

Exterior of Sturgis Community Pool facility. Brainstorming sessions were held in November and December to develop a long-term vision for upgrades or possible construction of a new structure.

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools and residents held “visioning sessions” in November and December to discuss the direction of Sturgis Community Pool.

It was open by invitation to community members, and involved parents, students, educators and athletic department staff.

At a meeting Dec. 11 of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education, superintendent Art Ebert summarized information gleaned from the sessions.

Session 1 focused on significance of having a pool facility. Participants explored options for possible activities and events. The second segment involved review of session 1 and the group developed a “draft” vision.

The team involved “a diverse group of Sturgis stakeholders,” superintendent Art Ebert said. Numerous people who took part in the sessions are longtime residents, Ebert said.

“We anticipate that a new pool would be constructed in a different location, potentially attached to the high school,” Ebert told Sturgis Sentinel. “This would allow the current pool to remain open during construction.”

After a new structure is complete, the current building would be either demolished or repurposed for another use, he said.

The team’s preliminary sketch expands the main pool from 6 to 8 lanes and increases the length from 25 to 39 yards, with a segment for diving at a 15-foot depth. Also envisioned i a moveable bulkhead for the main pool, wide pool decks for traffic flow and safety, a separate, shallower indoor pool for swimming lessons and therapy and a second floor that overlooks the pools.

Other items on the first floor include athlete seating on the pool deck, locker rooms, offices for coaches and pool staff, a lobby, storage, a mechanical room, a timing room, locker rooms and restrooms.

A second level might include seating, restrooms, concession stand and a gathering/classroom space.

Discussion will continue regarding short- and long-term priorities, and any project is likely to depend on bond funding, Ebert said.

In a separate exploratory session held Dec. 18, a group discussed pro and cons of student cell phone use at school. It involved review of research and sample policies. Results of that discussion will be shared with the board of education’s policy committee for consideration.