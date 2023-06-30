Group responds to TR Pride eventsLines US 131 for prayer, signs display

THREE RIVERS – A large group assembled Friday evening, June 23, along US 131 between West Michigan Ave. and Arnold Street to express opposition to the next day’s Pride Festival events as well as to offer prayers.

Many in attendance held signs with a variety of messages presented to passing motorists, some of whom honked as they drove north. The gathering, which was held in compliance with a permit issued by the City of Three Rivers, was peaceful and ended promptly at 7:00 p.m., lasting almost exactly one hour.