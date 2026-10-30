Gump breaks Sturgis swim/dive record in win over Otsego; defeat Coldwater, BC Central in dual

STURGIS — Sturgis swimmer Ainsley Gump broke a 27-year old record last week, as Sturgis downed visiting Otsego, 101-74. Gump swam a time of 2:13.70 in the 200 IM, which broke the pool record set in 1999 by Albion High School’s Rachel Flores, who finished the event in 2:14.40.

Other Lady Trojans taking firsts were Sydney Herblet in the 200 freestyle (2:15.83), Katelyn Halling in both the 50 and 100 freestyles (:26.58, :59.35), and Lilly Whitehead, who finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.10.

In a double dual swim meet held in Sturgis on Tuesday, the Lady Trojans came out on top over Coldwater and Battle Creek Central. There were several Sturgis swimmers who won their individual events, as Brooklyn Draper won the 200 IM with a time of 2:43.46, as well as winning the 100 backstroke in 1:11.50. Ainsley Gump took first in both the 50 freestyle (:26.22) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.96), while Sydney Herblet landed on top in the 200 free, finishing in 2:16.55.

Also for the Trojans, Katelyn Halling took first in the 100 freestyle, recording a time of :59.08, and Lilly Whitehead won the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:17.45.

Sturgis now sports a record of 4-3 in the SCC, 7-6 overall.