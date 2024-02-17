Habitat for Humanity, CTE celebrate completion of new house

(From left to right) Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Director Nick Metzger, Amber Ellis, Three Rivers High School Principal Carrie Balk, and St. Joseph County CTE Director Jim Berry celebrate the completion of a new Habitat house on West Street in Three Rivers at an open house Tuesday. The house, built in collaboration with the CTE building trades program and Habitat, will be occupied by Ellis and her two kids. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A local family was welcomed to their new home Tuesday, one that was provided by a partnership between two local organizations.

An open house was held Tuesday at 422 West St. in Three Rives, the site of the latest completed Habitat For Humanity home built by students in the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education (CTE) building trades program. The 1,008-square foot, two-bed, one-bath house with a basement and detached garage was built over the course of 16 months by over 30 students in the program over two academic years, which included eight that helped build it in both years.

“We are excited to have this project done, and specifically more than just getting it done, getting to see the kids see their finished work is always awesome, and having a family available to get ready to move in right away makes it the cherry on top,” Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Director Nick Metzger said.

The house is the eighth completed as part of the collaboration between Habitat and CTE over the last several years, and one of a few that have been completed in Three Rivers, with a new one on East Michigan Avenue being prepared to get started in the near future.

Residing in the newly-built house will be Amber Ellis and her two young children. Ellis said having a place to call her own after some challenges in her life was “overwhelming and exciting.”

“It’s a space I can call home for me and my kids, and that’s something we desperately needed,” Ellis said. “We’re currently living with my parents because I went through a divorce, so we didn’t have housing after that.”

Ellis, who works as a secretary at Three Rivers High School, said she applied for being a candidate for a Habitat house on the advice of TRHS Principal Carrie Balk, who had heard about applications being open at the time.

“She saw they were taking applications for the house and she thought it would be a good thing to apply,” Ellis said. “I told Carrie I didn’t think I would qualify, but she told me to apply anyway.”

Metzger said the process to select a recipient for a Habitat house involves a number of steps, including making sure they can qualify for a basic mortgage and have the willingness to take classes through Habitat, as well as a home visit with the family to assess the need. The recipient is then selected by Habitat’s Family Selection Committee.

Metzger said there were 66 applicants for the West Street house, the most they’ve ever had for a house in the county and that Ellis and her family stood out for a number of reasons.

“When she talked about why she wanted this home for her children and what she wanted to do, that really resonated with us and the committee,” Metzger said. “She has a heart for wanting to make her life better and her kids’ lives better.”

When it comes to the students who learn in the building trades program by helping with the project, St. Joseph County CTE Director Jim Berry said there are plenty of things they learn while accomplishing the build.

“I think the mission of Habitat, the giving and improving lives of others, that’s a big piece that the students get to learn,” Berry said. “If you’re just building a house by itself, I don’t think you get to see that side of it. So, service, giving back to your community, plus learning how to build a house. That’s good things for any community.”

During a ceremony during the open house, Berry praised the students for their work on the house, as well as talked about the importance of the building trades program to the world today.

“We’re always looking to fill the pipeline and employment needs; there are 1.7 million construction trades jobs nationally, and there is a need,” Berry said. “That’s important for these students in here that you have jobs or that option down the road.”

One of the returning students that helped with the project, Cole Walker, a student at Constantine High School, said during the ceremony that he was proud of the experience he had with the project.

“I’ve been here since we broke ground last year and was part of every step that went into this build,” Walker said. “This was a great experience for all of us, so that if we never have a job, you can always go into the construction field. I’m just really happy to have the choice and be here.”

J.D. Yoder, one of the instructors and construction managers for Habitat, said during the ceremony he had “lots of memories” of the build, and that it was “fun” to do.

Overall, Metzger said during the ceremony that this project wouldn’t have been pulled off without everyone involved, from the students to the new homeowner and the community partners.

“We’re all part of a team, helping housing, helping people learn, helping people grow, and everyone here is part of that,” Metzger said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.