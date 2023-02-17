Harrison Hoedown Frostbite Festival is here

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The middle of February is here, but winter is still in full swing with “Hoedown Frostbite Fun” on tap for this weekend, so dress in warm clothes and get ready for some great events!

Harrison’s 35th annual Hoedown Frostbite Winter Festival is going on right now! Events began yesterday (February16) and tomorrow, Saturday, is the big day with the festival winding up for another year on Sunday.

Harrison Chamber Director posted, “Thanks to Mother Nature and all she has to offer, an official decision has been made to move our Hoedown Frostbite ice events to the Harrison City Park (915 W. Spruce Street, Harrison). The park offers a great variety of options to host our amazing event. It is going to be a fun and exciting day! Don’t miss out. Be sure and get your Frostbite buttons and tickets, as all of our events will go on as scheduled. See you at the Harrison Hoedown Frostbite this weekend.”

The Kickoff Party at the Moose Lodge was held last night, but there’s more going on today, Friday, with tonight’s Pub Crawl, which begins at the Moose Lodge at 5:00 p.m. All it takes to participate is a Frostbite Button and $20.

The Frostbite button is needed to participate in any of the great events going on, including today’s Corn Hole Tournament which is scheduled at the Moose Lodge starting at 6:30 pm. The cost per team is $50 with a Frostbite button and bags will fly at 5:45.

Buttons, at $5 each, are available at businesses all over town or at the Chamber office from 10 am to 3 pm.

If you miss today’s fun, there’s still time to have some ‘frosty fun’ this weekend.

Most of the events will take place tomorrow, Saturday. Here are some details: Arts and Crafts will be going on at the Moose Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your button is admission; and that is also the place where you will find some fun for the youngsters while you shop.

Plus, a Children’s Scavenger Hunt begins at 10 am at the Longer Table restaurant.

More fun can be found all day Saturday at the Harrison City Park, so break out the warm clothes for some snowy fun including:

*The Turkey Bowl 11 am to 1 pm costs $5 plus a button;

*The Kids’ Chicken Bowl for youngsters ages 5-12 will also be held from 11 am to 1 pm. All they need to participate is a Frostbite button.

*The Polar “Slide” new this year, starts at 12:30 pm sharp (make sure and bring your own towel) for a thrilling ride down a 15-foot slide into a pool of water. Cost is $20 plus the Frostbite Button;

*The famous Polar Dip at 11 a.m.;

*Golf in the park will be held from 1 to 3 pm with registration at noon;

*There will be three food vendors at the park: Noble Concessions, The Dog House and Krazy Kettle Corn.

Wind up the day at the Moose Lodge with Dinner and the Chuck King Show featuring Comedy, hypnotism and magic. Door open at 5 pm and dinner is at 5:30. The show starts at 7 pm. Tickets for the dinner and show are $40 per person plus the Frostbite button and includes a free raffle ticket and free first drink. Tickets can be purchased at the Harrison Moose Lodge and the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about any of the events at this year’s Hoedown Frostbite Winter Festival, call the Chamber at (989) 539-6011 or go to www.harrisonchamber.com. To register for an event, go to the Chamber office or go online at harrisonchamber.com/frostbite where you can register for all the events.