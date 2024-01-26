Harrison Magical Frostbite Festival gears up for big weekend

Frostbite craft show file photo

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

February, and spring, aren’t far away, but winter is still in full swing with “Magical Harrison Frostbite 2024” on tap for February, so dress in warm clothes and get ready for some great events!

Harrison’s 36th annual Frostbite Winter Festival begins in just two weeks.

Events begin Thursday, February 8th and wrap up on Saturday February 10th.

Golf on the ice of Budd Lake; a Polar Dip; Ice Fishing Tournament; Bar Parties; Children’s Carnival with crafts, games, and more at the Harrison Moose Lodge and Harrison City Park are just some of the fun events planned for this years “Magical Frostbite” Winter Festival.

Call 989-539-6011 or email the Harrison Chamber of Commerce website (office@harrisonareachamber.com) for details.

Events begin Thursday, February 8th with an “amazing Kick-Off Party at the Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 pm; Hors d’oeuvres served at 6:00 pm and a “Basket Auction” at 7 pm. Baskets to be auctioned are donated by area businesses. Note: the basket with the highest winning bid will receive an awesome gift!

Friday, February 9th brings the famous ‘Luxury Pub Crawl!” The bus leaves Snowbird Lanes at 5:15 pm and provides transportation to local Harrison bars. Participating locations include Snowbird Lanes, Scooters Bar and Tippy Canoe Bar & Grill. Participants must be 21 or over, and the cost is $20 plus a Frostbite Button with a signed waiver.

Saturday, February 10th is the big day for the Magical Frostbite Festival for 2024. The day will feature outdoor events at the Harrison City Park including ‘Snow Golf;’ a ‘Polar Slide’ into an icy pool; Chicken and Turkey Bowling; Snow Golf; Plinko; Tic Tac Toe; and a Snowman Toss. There will also be Hot Chocolate and Food Trucks available.

Due to ice safety, Snow Golf, held at the City Park, replaces the Frostbite Open on Budd Lake again this year. After all, who doesn’t love a great game of golf on the snow? Registration for the tournament begins at 11 am at Harrison City Park, or pre-register online at harrisonareachamber.com/event.html. Pre-registration before February 4th is $20 per person for each player in a two-person team (8 participants per hole) or $25 per person after February 4th. The tournament is played on two nine-hole courses, each team is allowed two clubs (no woods). Scoring is best ball per team and the tournament (a walking only course) lasts from noon to approximately 2 pm. Winter Rules apply and the judges rules are FINAL.

First, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded.

The Polar Slide costs $20 plus a Frostbite button. Free sweatshirts will go to the first 10 registered sliders, but you must do the slide to get a sweatshirt. Registration begins Saturday in the park at 12:30 pm sharp.

Turkey Bowling for ages 13 and up will begin at the Harrison City Park at 11 am. Cost is only $5 per person plus a Frostbite Button. The younger set – kids 5 to 12 years old can participate in Chicken Bowling, which also starts at 11 am with a $5 cost plus their Frostbite button.

Don’t forget; more fun is available with Plinko, Tic Tac Toe and a Snowman Toss. There will be prizes for winners of the games.

There will be a Craft Show at the Harrison Moose from 9 am to 2 pm. Vendor registration is $25 (includes one Frostbite button) and is open until January 31st.

The Moose is also featuring a Corn Hole Tournament there with check in at 11:30 am. Bags will fly at noon!

In the evening, the Moose will host entertainment and dinner there. Doors will open at 6 pm, just in time for the Jonathon LaChance comedy and Magic Show at 7 pm. Tickets will include dinner, a free drink, entry into a scratch-off lottery, the magic show and the Triple Beam Band which follows from 9 to 11:30 pm to wind up the Frostbite Magic for this year. Cost is $45 per couple plus Frostbite button.

For more information about any of the events at this year’s Frostbite Magic Winter Festival, call the Chamber at (989) 539-6011 or go to www.harrisonareachamber.com. To register for an event, go to the Chamber office or go online where you can register for all the events.

Remember, all events require the purchase of a Frostbite Button, available from the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. One lucky button will be the winner of $500. Only 500 will be sold and the cost is $5 per button (need not be present to win).

All online credit/debit card purchases will be charged a 3% service fee. All waivers MUST be signed in person at event or at the Harrison Area Chamber of Commerce. Sorry, no refunds.