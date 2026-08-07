Harrison school operating millage rejected by voters- only issue in Clare County to be voted down

Robert M. Larson Elementary, Harrison Michigan

Harrison Middle School

Harrison High School

Voters in the Harrison Community Schools district rejected the renewal of the district’s non-homestead operating millage during Tuesday’s primary election, placing a substantial portion of the district’s future operating revenue in question.

According to unofficial election-night totals, 1,524 voters opposed the proposal while 1,249 supported it. Approximately 55% voted no and 45% voted yes. Results remain unofficial until certified by the county boards of canvassers.

The proposal would have allowed Harrison Community Schools to continue levying the statutory rate of up to 18 mills on non-homestead property from 2027 through 2036. The existing authorization expires with the 2026 tax levy.

Non-homestead property generally includes businesses, commercial and industrial property, rental homes, vacant land and second residences. The tax does not apply to an owner’s principal residence.

Although commonly called a millage renewal, the proposal was critically important to the district’s operating budget. Michigan’s school-funding system requires districts to levy the non-homestead millage to receive the full amount of their per-pupil foundation funding.

District officials estimated that the millage would have generated approximately $6.1 million annually. That represents roughly 24% of Harrison Community Schools’ overall budget.

Unlike a bond proposal, which normally pays for construction or major building improvements, non-homestead operating revenue helps finance the district’s everyday expenses. These can include employee salaries and benefits, classroom programs, transportation, utilities, instructional materials and other costs associated with operating the schools.

Superintendent Judy Walton expressed disappointment following the election but said district employees remain committed to Harrison students.

“We still believe in our kids, we still believe in our staff,” Walton said. “We’re going to continue to fight for our kids.”

The defeat does not mean schools will immediately close or that programs will be eliminated at once. The current millage remains available through the 2026 levy. However, district leaders must now determine how the loss of the authorization could affect the 2027 budget and subsequent school years.

The Harrison Community Schools Board of Education is expected to review its options, including the possibility of returning to voters with another millage proposal during the November general election. If the proposal is placed on the ballot again, district officials will likely increase efforts to explain how Michigan’s school-funding formula works and why the non-homestead levy is required.

The result also highlighted a contrast within Clare County. Voters approved Clare Public Schools’ separate non-homestead operating millage renewal by approximately 65% to 35%.

Some Harrison-area property owners had raised objections to the millage, particularly its application to rental property, businesses and second homes. Supporters emphasized that it was a continuation of an existing operating tax rather than a new tax on primary residences.

The coming weeks will be important for the district as administrators and board members calculate the financial consequences, consider possible budget adjustments and decide whether to make another appeal to voters.

For now, Harrison Community Schools faces the prospect of losing one of its largest sources of operating revenue unless voters approve a replacement proposal before the current authorization expires.