Help Saugatuck tackle short-term rentals

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Saugatuck seeks eight citizens to advise the city on how better to deal with the longstanding issue of short-term rentals.

The advisory task force will be asked to prioritize current concerns, issues, opportunities and objectives held by the residents, property and business owners, schools, public safety and other stakeholders.

Members will gather data and insights regarding short-term rental issues including but not limited to current and historical data on registered properties, locations and licenses, listings and occupancies, the number and categories of complaints filed with the city, and any enforcement actions it has taken regarding such situations. Forums and surveys may be among sources used.

The task force will develop a written and balanced summary of findings and data including definitions of specific concerns and issues that need to be addressed, goals and objectives of any contemplated changes to current city policies, practices and ordinances, including fees, as well as methods for measuring whether goals are met. Sought are:

• One city council member;

• Two planning commission members;

• One retail, restaurant or lodging business owner representative;

• One member from a short-term rental property management group;

• One representative from a residential zone who holds a short-term rental license and/or is positive about short term-rentals;

• One commercial zone member who does not own a short-term rental;

• One representative from the real estate/Realtor community with no short-term rental ownership; and

• One member from a residential zone who is not a short-term rental owner and who feels negatively impacted by such rentals in their neighborhood; and

All should be residents, property or business owners of the city with preference given to city residents.

Interested? Contact city all at (269) 857-2603 for more information or to request an application. One may also apply online at saugatuckcity.com/application-for-short-term-rental-task-force.html.