Cow Hill Yacht Club jurors weighed in at Saturday’s Chili Cook-Off. Traditional Chili winners were (in order) Saugatuck Brewing Co. The BARge and a third-place tie between the Butler and What Not Inn. The BARge, Bowdies Chop House and Duck Alley were judged Best Unique Chilis. People’s Choice among more than 900 huddled under a Wicks Park tent against rain was Wicks Park Bar & Grill. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)