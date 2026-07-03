Historic Downtown Building Enters Stabilization Phase

Crews began the first phase of stabilization work at 203 N. Superior St., the BBQ building, shortly after 7:15 a.m. Monday under an extreme heat warning. The project includes removing the one-story rear addition, clearing interior debris, and stabilizing the historic three-story building. Access from the city-owned lot at 110 N. Clinton St., approved by the Albion City Council earlier this month, allows equipment and materials to reach the site.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Stabilization work is now underway at one of Albion’s historic downtown buildings located at 203 N. Superior St. Known as the BBQ building, it sits between Dickerson Music Co. and Lopez Taco House.

At its June 15 meeting, the Albion City Council approved an agreement allowing the Calhoun County Land Bank to use the city-owned lot at 110 N. Clinton St. as a staging area for equipment and materials during the project. The agreement also requires restoration of the city property after construction is complete.

Construction activity began early Monday morning as crews worked early to beat the heat. The National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat warning for the day. Light winds of about 10 mph offered some relief from the heat but did little to settle the dust kicked up by the demolition work.

According to Calhoun County Land Bank Executive Director Krista Trout-Edwards, the first phase of the project includes demolition of the one-story rear addition, interior demolition, and debris removal to safely stabilize the historic three-story structure.

Demolition contractor Bolle Contractingis removing the rear addition and creating an opening in the back wall of the main building to allow debris to be removed from inside the structure.

Trout-Edwards emphasized that the goal is preservation, not demolition. “The purpose of this project is not to demolish the three-story building. Rather, the project is focused on removing interior debris and stabilizing the structure through the reconstruction of the first, second, and third floors and staircases.”

Rear entrances to adjoining buildings will be temporarily closed during this phase of construction to protect business owners, employees, and customers. The closure is expected to last approximately three to four business days.

During the June 15 council discussion, City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot said staff had been working with the Land Bank on site access, including removal of a fence to accommodate equipment, while also addressing pedestrian safety and maintaining rear access for affected businesses.

The Land Bank said it will continue providing updates to neighboring property owners as work progresses and additional construction information becomes available.