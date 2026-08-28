HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK

By Frank Passic

ALBION 100 YEARS AGO—SEPTEMBER 1926

We continue with our theme of “Albion, 100 Years Ago.” September 2, 1926: “The Kellogg School, north of the city, has but two pupils thus far. School began this week with Miss Monabelle Seckler as teacher. She and her mother, Mrs. Maud Seckler, have moved to Albion from their home in Clarendon. They reside at 316 Hall St.” “A day nursery for the care of children of all ages while their mothers are absent is being started by Mrs. Jennie Rafn at her residents at 115 North Ann St.”

September 3, 1926. “A place for a 15-year-old boy to room and board while attending Albion High School is desired. The lad will either work for his board and room or if not enough work is available, a partial cash recompense will be made. Please call Mrs. S. A. Bascom at Moscow.”

September 4, 1926: “The man who Friday morning forced Mrs. George Wilbur to feed him his breakfast and then disappeared into the woods north of Rice Creek was quite positively identified yesterday afternoon by Mrs. Wilbur as Michael Killarney, one of the escaped Ionia convicts who was sent to the reformatory from Pontiac.”

September 7, 1926. “Warren S. Nowlin of Marengo has sold his general store there to Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Jacobs of Battle Creek who will have immediate possession.”

September 9, 1926. “The Boy Scouts Wednesday afternoon continued their work of cleaning the stones out of the Dutchtown swimming pool…Their work should greatly improve the swimming conditions at the municipal pool.”

September 11, 1926. Full page (pg. 8) wedding ceremony details of Paul Clayton Ewbank of Ashland, Ohio, to Helen Eunice Dean of Albion, held at the Methodist Episcopal Church here.

September 13, 1926. “City workmen are now engaged in running water and sewer lines into Victory Park to provide public toilets for men and women in the field house recently completed for the high school athletic teams and also to provide water for showers for the boys.” “Julia Blackman, 2-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Blackman, colored, of Highland Ave., was taken to Sheldon Memorial Hospital Saturday about noon, suffering from the effects of having drunk part of a bottle of fly poison. The child had found the bottle of poison on the table while the mother was at work at a neighbor’s; the father works at Muskegon.”

September 14, 1926. “Harvey Sweet, who owns the S. Superior St. building occupied by the Sugar Bowl confectionery, was granted permission to erected a brick addition at the rear of the building to be used as a candy manufactory.

September 21, 1926. “An announcement was made today of an important deal in business circles: The sale of the Murdock Block on E. Erie St. to H. A. Ludwig who came here recently from Howell, to establish a photographic studio here.”

September 24, 1926. “A protest against the cleaning out of the Spectacle Lake drain on the grounds that it will lower the lake so that the fishing there will be ruined, was made Thursday evening at a meeting of the Albion Rod and Gun Club.”

September 28, 1926. “James Tisdale of Rockford, IL, who was arrested by the Albion police after he had robbed the Royal Film Company of Jackson of nearly $2,000 worth of fountain pens, was sentenced in Jackson Circuit Court Monday to serve 2 ½ to 5 years in the state prison at Jackson.”

September 29, 1926. “Susanna Wesley Hall, New Co-Ed Dormitory, Visited by Throng of Albionites. A large crowd, approximately 2,500 to 3,000 attended “open house” at the new college dormitory for women, the Susanna Wesley Hall, held last night.”