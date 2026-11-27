By Frank Passic

We continue with our theme of “Albion, 100 Years Ago.” December 1, 1926: “Mrs. Pearl Rumsey and daughter Esther, 405 S. Dalrymple St., will leave for Denver, CO the last of the month to make their home.” “Five fine buck deer were on display today in front of the Tuchtenhagen garage on S. Superior St. and attracted considerable attention and admiration from passersby. They were brought back from the north woods Tuesday by an Albion arty of hunters consisting of Alfred Tuchtenhagen, Delbert Barnes, Herman Kopp, Floyd Landon and Charles Brandt.”

December 3, 1926: “Robbers Enter 3 Places Here Thursday Night. The biggest victim was Mike Tomchak, who operates a sort of general store at 612 Austin Ave. The robbers broke the lock on the front door to gain an entrance and got away with over $600 worth of men’s furnishings as well as a National cash register. The store of A. F. Wochholz, located on the M-17 highway at the Marengo crossing, was broken into and two new shotguns and a rifle, also new, were taken. The filling station operated by George Kaiser on the M-17 highway at the junction of the Springport Rd., three miles east of Albion was entered. Here some cigars and cigarettes, valued at about $25, were taken.”

December 6, 1926. “Kazoo Men Held for Robbery of 3 Albion Places. Albion authorities were notified Sunday that a gang of Indians living on farms near Kalamazoo had been arrested by officers. In search of three of the farm homes of the gang, the officers found quantities of stolen clothing and men’s furnishings as well as groceries of all kinds, cigars and tobacco, chickens, guns and ammunition, gasoline and oil and auto supplies of all kings. The gang had been committing robberies since early in the summer, the men stated.”

December 7, 1926. “Frank Fields, colored, was arrested last night on a charge of passing a check for $10 without having the necessary funds in the bank.”

December 16, 1926: “There is fine skating and a good safe ice surface at Arthur’s pond, located in the northwestern part of the city between Hartwell and Arthur Streets. The Albion Community Recreation Association has spent about $200 in attempting to fix a place for a skating rink on the west side of Victory Park. The plot was flooded yesterday but the water soaked away as fast as it touched the ground and it was found impossible to make a rink there.”

December 17, 1926: “Charles G. Ismon, who died at his home in Jackson yesterday morning, was a half- brother to Edward Ismon, formerly of this city, whose death occurred a few weeks ago. He was an own brother to the late Henry Ismon who married Mrs. James W. Sheldon, the donor of the clubhouse on W. Porter St.” “Miss Maxine Moore, Linden Avenue, is ill with tonsilitis.”

December 21, 1926: “Censor Theatre Gives a Free Party to Kids. George Bohm asks Children to Christmas Party Wednesday.

December 24, 1926: “F. M. Loder is Near Death by His Own Hand. Albion Realtor Turns Gun on Self in Car on Lonely Road. Floyd M. Loder, 902 S. Eaton St., local realtor, fired a bullet into his body near the heart this afternoon in a lonely east and west road about a mile south of Albion.”

December 27, 1926: “Melvin Faulk, colored, year and a half old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Faulk of 108 Oak St., Jackson, died suddenly Sunday morning at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Mary Craig, 108 Culver St He had had whooping cough and his death occurred suddenly in the midst of a choking spell.”

December 31, 1926: “Central School is Damaged by Fire. Old Section is Saved After Hard Fight by Firemen. Loss Maybe $50,000 Covered by Insurance, School Work to Go On.”