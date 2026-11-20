By Frank Passic

A Happy upcoming Thanksgiving on November 26 to my readers of this column. I hope you have been enjoying the variety of historical topics that I’ve been presenting.

Scouting in Albion has reached its 110th year milestone here in 2026. It was on March 14, 1916 that some boys met with Albion College student Earl Neller and organized a troop that was destined to make local history. William C. Harton, an early Boy Scout troop Scoutmaster himself and local high school principal, wrote about its origins on page 149 of Albion’s Milestones and Memories (1932): “Scouting in Albion can be said to date from March 14, 1916 when a group of boys met at the home of [15-year-old] Rae Corliss on [218] Austin Avenue for the purpose of organizing a Boy Scout Troop.”

Continuing, “The boys found a leader in Earl Neller, a college student. Upon leaving college, Mr. Neller’s place was taken by another college man, Ernest Hartman, who in turn was following by another student, Harry Brewer. During the summer of 1916 these boys camped at Eaton Rapids on the Grand River. It was at this place that Rev. David E. Reed became interested in the Scout movement. His interest resulted in his becoming the scoutmaster of this troop, known as Troop One [1], serving in this capacity for three years.”

Other troops followed through the years, with the number of local Boy Scout troops peaking here in the 1950s and 1960s. Now, 110 years later, we are back down to just one troop, just as when Albion’s scouts began in 1916. Today, Albion scout Troop 158 traces its “genealogy” back to that original Troop 1 from 110 years ago. It is currently sponsored by the American Legion Leo Hanlon Post No. 55, and meets at the Albion First United Methodist Church. The latter had previously sponsored the Troop for several decades.

Scouting has been expanded to both sexes in recent years. Troop 158 also operates their Cub Scout Pack 158 for the younger persons. The Troop is now recruiting new members. Any parent wishing for their child/youth to get involved in scouting in this generation right here in Albion, should contact the scoutmaster David Huber at (207) 608-2571, or by e-mail: mrweldo2@gmail.com for the details about scouting in Albion and how your boy/girl can get involved.

From our Historical Notebook this week we present a special group photograph of local scouts, circa 1952 from Troop 58 (now 158), courtesy of David Eddy. This is an AI-restored/colorized version. The boys with the dark green shirts (black shirts in this photo courtesy of AI) are older Explorer Scouts. How many persons do you recognize? FRONT ROW, left to right: Jim Peterson, James Baker, Brent Smith, Donnie Willis, Jerry Foley, Unidentified, Lawrence Trine, and Stafford “Duffer” Smith. BACK ROW: Frank Rote, David Farley, Don Yorkey, Bob Hill, Unidentified Scout camp leader wearing a Camp Teetonkah emblem, Dave Osmun, Dick Zeluff, Dan Seelye, and David White.

How many of our readers participated in Scouting while growing up here in Albion?