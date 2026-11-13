HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK: City Hall Dedication Box Opened, part 2

By Frank Passic

We continue this week with our topic about the contents of the 1936 City Hall dedication copper box that was recently opened during the removal of the front steps.

There was one item however, that wasn’t on the list that was discovered in the box: A small envelope of coins. The envelope wasn’t in the greatest of shape, either. There were four coins in the lot, all dated 1935, and all minted at the Philadelphia Mint. The denominations were: 1c, 10c, 25c, and 50c. “Missing” were the 1935 Buffalo Nickel, and the 1935 Peace Dollar. The coins all bear significant discoloration, plus “environmental damage” on the Lincoln Cent. Upon closer examination by yours truly, most appear to have been lightly circulated, too, with wear on some high points. This would place them in the “Extremely Fine” condition for wear.

My evaluation of the situation is that these coins were placed in the box as an afterthought by some person, because they don’t appear on the official list of items that were placed therein. Someone probably placed the four 1935-dated coins from their change purse into an envelope, and included it with the official contents just before placement occurred. They didn’t have time to walk over to the Commercial & Savings Bank a block away to get a 1935 Buffalo Nickel. All the coins are common and have little numismatic value in their condition, other than the silver content. If the placement of coins was officially planned and sanctioned, the esteemed committee that planned such things would have surely included a 1935 Buffalo Nickel in the lot, and even possibly the 1935 Peace Dollar (silver), and the coins would have been listed in the official list of items.

From our Historical Notebook this week we present a photo of both the obverse and reverse sides (that’s the front and the back) of the 1935 Walking Liberty half dollar found in the box, the obverses of the 1935 Mercury dime, and 1935 Washington Quarter, and a photograph of Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Aaron Phipps holding it in a special holder I provided.

While we are on the topic, there is one cornerstone in town that does officially have a coin in it: The cornerstone of our U.S. Post Office. The stone is dated 1915, but was officially laid/dedicated on April 7, 1916. On the official list of items placed therein, it states “A piece of money, coined 1916.” What was that coin? 1916 was a design change-over year for the silver coins, resulting in some rarities being produced. Could it have been a 1916-D Mercury dime, or a 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter? Both are worth a lot of money. I guess we’ll never know until that stone is opened some day. Stay tuned, I guess.