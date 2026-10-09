Honor a veteran this Veterans Day through Post 85 Flags of Valor

In celebration of Veterans Day, American Legion Post 85 in Berrien Springs is coordinating a Flags of Valor event in conjunction with the Berrien County Historical Association and Lest We Forget of Southwest Michigan, Post 85 Commander Lisa Bromilow reported.

“It is our desire to fill the Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs with a field of American flags honoring our veterans from November 1-14,” she said. “For a $20 minimum donation, a three by five-foot flag will be placed on the Courthouse Square grounds and will be labeled to honor any veteran of your choosing. Only one veteran per flag, please.”

Orders will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1-28. Payment can be dropped off or mailed to the American Legion at American Legion Post 85, ATTN: Flags of Valor, 112 N. Bluff Street, Berrien Springs, MI, 49103–make checks payable to American Legion Post 85; or payment can be made to Venmo at https:/www.venmo.com/u/American-LegionBerrienSprings. Payment and name can also be dropped off at The Journal Era.

Event benefits new scholarship, Lest We Forget, and Post 85

This year’s proceeds will go to a new $500 scholarship, up to $500 to Lest We Forget, and any remaining funds to Post 85 whose mission is to support veterans and youth in the community.

Applications

Applications are available at The Journal Era.