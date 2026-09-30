Hoot-n-Howl set for this weekend

By Gari Voss

October 2026 will be off to a chilling beginning in Downtown Allegan when the city rolls out the carpet for a Halloween Hoot-n-Howl. The festivities begin on Friday, October 2nd at 5pm when downtown businesses offer enchanted sales during special twilight hours until 8pm. For every $10 spent at participating businesses, enter to win a 6’5” Deluxe Life-Size Animatronic Jack Skellington decoration.

New this year at Locust Corner Wellness: line dancing at the Trowbridge Plaza! All ages and skill levels are welcome during the 6-8pm attraction. After you’ve finished shopping (and line dancing), collect an adult social district beverage and do the Time Warp to the Griswold Auditorium for a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and the grand prize drawing at 8:30pm. This event is for adults 21+. Prop bags available to purchase.

The fun and spook-filled ambiance continues all day on Saturday, October 3rd for all ages. Free hay wagon rides depart and drop off from Mahan Park between noon and 6pm where Allen Farm Market will have their Patch in the Park pumpkins and gourds for sale. There will be activities around town that include an Early 20th Century Halloween Party at the Old Jail Museum, paper pumpkin crafts at the Allegan District Library, temporary tattoos and face gems at Don’t Tell Mom Tattoos & Piercings, paint-a-pot at Essenburg Arts, sidewalk chalk obstacle course at The Salvage Sisters, a photo op with The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo at Tardy’s Underground Comics & Collectibles, and much more!

Included again this year will be a Guided Walking Ghost Tour that begins at Trowbridge Plaza. At 5pm and every half hour until 8:30pm, a tour guide will take participants around the downtown for stories of Allegan’s history and its supposed ties to the supernatural. This free attraction was so popular last year, organizers have added a second night for revelers to participate in on Friday AND Saturday.

Food will abound. The Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF) will give free cider and donuts from noon to 3pm or until they run out. Pizza Hut will offer one topping pizzas at a special price, and Allegan’s eateries will give visitors the energy to enjoy shopping and activities.

Visitors can catch their breath by attending one of the many Halloween movies available at the Griswold Auditorium and The Regent Theatre. The scary movies begin at the Griswold at 11am and continue until 4pm, curated by A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions. The Regent Theatre, on the other side of town, will begin their movies at 2pm with Resident Evil (R) followed at 5pm with a free showing of It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (G) and “haunted” 4D effects. At 7pm, a Resident Evil (R) encore will be shown before the day of festivities caps off at 9:30pm with The Regent Theatre’s annual Shocktober! series – Strait-Jacket from 1964 starring Joan Crawford sponsored by Tantrick Brewing & Stillhouse.

The Halloween Hoot-n-Howl returns to Allegan on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3. And don’t forget the inflatable Great Pumpkin on the Riverfront Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm! Can’t make it this weekend? The Great Pumpkin will rise again on Halloween night.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

5pm-8pm – Downtown Allegan Enchanted Sales and offers during special twilight hours.

For every $10 spent, enter to win a grand prize! Dress in costume for one automatic entry. Those entered must be present on Saturday to win.

6pm-8pm – FREE Line Dancing sponsored by Locust Corner Wellness at Trowbridge Plaza)

6pm-8:30pm – FREE Guided Ghost Tours every 30 minutes (start at Trowbridge Plaza)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Halloween and Fall-Themed Activities for kids and adults throughout Downtown Allegan.

10am-1pm – Paint-A-Paper Pumpkin Drop-In Craft at Allegan District Library (ADL)

10am-3pm – Spooktacular Pink Tag Sale (50% off) at Aubrey’s Closet

10am-4pm – Early 20th Century Halloween Party at the Old Jail Museum

10am-4pm – Temporary Tattoos and Face Gems at Don’t Tell Mom Tattoos & Piercings

10am-4pm – Goodie Bags at Rebellious Rose

10am-6pm – Make Your Own Spooky Planter at Eccentric Garden

10am-6pm – Halloween Paint-a-Pot at Essenburg Arts Studio

10am-6pm – Make & Take Trick-or-Treat Bag at The Sassy Olive

11am-4pm – Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course at The Salvage Sisters

11am-4pm – FREE scary movies at The Griswold Auditorium hosted by A-Tech Computers

11am-5pm – Mystery Machine Photo Op at Tardy’s Underground Comics & Collectibles

11am-11pm – $5.99 Medium One Topping Pizza at Pizza Hut

12pm-3pm – FREE cider and donuts at Allegan County Community Foundation (while supplies last)

12pm-5pm – Bedazzle Your Pumpkin at Davis Diamond Designs

12pm-6pm – FREE hay wagon rides through downtown

12pm-6pm – Patch in the Park – pumpkins & more for sale at Mahan Park by Allen’s Farm Market

2pm – Resident Evil (R) at The Regent Theatre

3pm – Oktoberfest at Tantrick Brewing & Stillhouse

5pm – FREE Haunted Movie: It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at The Regent Theatre (all ages)

5pm – Facebook Live Prize Draw by Allegan Floral & Gifts

6pm – Stein Holding Competition at Tantrick Brewing & Stillhouse

6pm-8:30pm – FREE Guided Ghost Tours every 30 minutes (start at Trowbridge Plaza)

7pm – Resident Evil (R) at The Regent Theatre

9:30pm – Shocktober! Strait-Jacket (17+ event) at The Regent Theatre.