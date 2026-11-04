Hopkins Equestrian Team wins state reserve championship

By Kimberly Pullen

The Hopkins Equestrian Team is celebrating a successful season, adding another state championship finish to its record after earning reserve champion honors in Division B.

The Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) State Championship was held October 14-18 at the Midland County Fairgrounds. Hopkins finished second overall with 257 points, behind Fruitport, which took first place with 399 points. Big Rapids finished third with 243 points, followed by Caledonia with 236 points.

The second-place finish comes after Hopkins claimed the Division B state championship in 2025. While the team didn’t repeat as champions this year, the riders once again showed their hard work and dedication throughout the competition.

The Hopkins equestrian program has been competing for more than 15 years and has made nine consecutive state appearances, finishing in the top five each year.

This season, the team’s senior riders finished as reserve district champions, reserve Region A champions and reserve state champions. The junior riders also earned reserve district champion honors.

The program included seven senior riders and eight junior riders competing in Division B this season.

“For senior season we had 7 team members, so we were competing in the B division,” said Coach Heather Maurer. “For Junior Season we had 8 team members, so we were also a B team.”

Hopkins earned points in several events throughout the competition, including 35 points in cloverleaf, 30 in flag race and 28 in two-person relay. The team also earned 22 points in western bareback and 21 in timed event.

Each event gives riders an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, teamwork and connection with their horses. Behind every ride is time spent practicing, preparing and working together throughout the season.

Among the team’s state accomplishments, Miley Runkel and Jayden Nevins earned state champion honors in two-person relay. Runkel also finished as reserve state champion in flags.

Karmindy VanHorn, a sophomore, earned six individual reserve state champion titles during the season. She competed with her horses Reggie, 16, and Ty, 18, both Pony of the Americas.

One of the season’s memorable accomplishments came with Reggie, who underwent surgery on his front right leg in the spring. After recovering, the pair returned to competition and earned reserve state champion honors in trail.

VanHorn said seeing Reggie recover and return to the sport made the accomplishment especially meaningful.

“Being able to see him recover and work and learn our sport as a reserve state champion is an opportunity I will never forget!” she said.

For the riders, competing at state is about more than the final standings. It is an opportunity to put their hard work to the test, represent their school and team, and make memories with their teammates and horses.

Runkel competed with Raine, with the pair finishing among the top five at districts and regionals in barrel runs and among the top eight at state.

Nevins competed with Chance. She said representing Hopkins at state was an experience she was proud to be part of.

“Something people may not realize about being an equestrian athlete is just how much strength it takes, both mentally and physically,” reflected Nevins. “It’s about more than just sitting in a saddle. It takes dedication, patience, confidence, and hard work.”

Allison Mainstone described the excitement and nervousness of competing at state for the first time.

“When I found out that we were competing at State I was excited,” said Mainstone, “but I was also very nervous because it was my first time competing at State.”

For VanHorn, the team’s support for one another was one of the most memorable parts of the season.

“This season, our team felt like a big group of sisters! Each girl was there for one another no matter what,” said VanHorn.

She described the riders as a group that supported one another through mistakes and successes, showing up for each other and caring about each other’s rides as if they were their own.

The team also has an honorary member, Lorelei Dehoek, who once again earned state champion honors in Division E.

“She and her family are very special to the team,” Maurer said. “She has been an honorary Equestrian team member for many years.”

After bringing home the Division B championship last year, Hopkins added another strong finish to its record this season as reserve champions. The team’s second-place finish is a reflection of the work put in throughout the season and the dedication of the riders who represented Hopkins at state.

“The girls practice hard for months, there are new patterns to learn and memorize for multiple classes for each meet,” said Maurer. “The parents sacrifice a lot to get their kids to and from practices with their horses. The families make sure their horses are well maintained at home to keep them healthy for a long season, the coaches are volunteers, and at the end of the day, it’s all worth it!”

For the Hopkins equestrian team, the season brought individual accomplishments, team success and memories that will last beyond the final competition. With nine consecutive top-five state finishes, the program continues to build on its tradition of hard work, dedication and supporting one another in and out of the arena.