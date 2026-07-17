Hot Air Jubilee opens Friday as women’s balloon championship continues in Jackson

Photo Courtesy of the Hot Air Jubilee Facebook page

The 18 women competing in the U.S. Women’s Balloon National Championship are pictured.

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

The Hot Air Jubilee opens Friday at Ella Sharp Park as the U.S. Women’s Balloon National Championship continues after a week of competition flights affected at times by heat, haze and rain.

The championship began Monday with practice flights in Jackson, with 17 pilots from across the United States and one from the Netherlands. Morning and evening flight windows were slated to begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

Amy Gneiting led after the first competition flight Tuesday morning with 4,810 points. McKenna Secrist was second with 4,494 points, and Cheri White was third with 4,085 points.

The Tuesday evening flight was canceled because of excessive feels-like temperatures around 104 degrees.

After Wednesday morning’s flight Gneiting was still in first place with 9,174 points, White was second with 9,144 and Secrist was in third place with 8,861 points.

Wednesday evening’s flight also was canceled due not the high heat index, leaving pilots with only the morning flight results before Thursday’s smoke-related cancellations.

On Thursday, organizers canceled the morning flight because of heavy smoke and hazardous air quality. The planning committee later said the smoke had “completely washed out” all Thursday flight activities, including the evening launch window, after conditions failed to improve enough for safe flying.

The committee said smoke can ground hot air balloons because pilots need strong visibility to take off and land safely. Since balloons do not have brakes or steering wheels, pilots must be able to see what is downwind and spot obstacles such as power lines, light poles, trees and people in a potential landing path.

Organizers said they are now looking ahead to Friday, when Hot Air Jubilee activities are scheduled to begin, with hopes for clearer skies and better flying weather. They urged attendees to stay tuned to official event channels for the latest updates and to limit time outdoors while air quality remains poor.

Friday’s schedule includes morning launch windows for the championship and Hot Air Jubilee, followed by the festival opening at 3 p.m. Helicopter rides, food vendors, sponsor tents and official Jubilee merchandise are scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.

Jeeps at the Jubilee, the Meijer Family Fun Zone and Kids Kingdom are scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. A pilot question-and-answer session is planned for about 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. pilot weather briefing and a 7 p.m. evening launch at Ella Sharp Park. A night glow featuring Hot Air Jubilee pilots is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule includes morning launches, a car show, the Meijer Family Fun Zone, Kids Kingdom, an evening launch and the Women’s National Championship awards presentation. A night glow featuring championship pilots is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday. The festival closes at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said flight decisions are made after pilot weather briefings before each scheduled launch. Morning Hot Air Jubilee flights are usually fly-in events, with balloons launching from locations around the city and attempting to fly into Ella Sharp Park. Evening flights usually launch from the park and land around the area depending on wind direction and speed.

Flight status and schedule updates are posted through the event’s Facebook page and mobile app. Competition information also is available at watchmefly.net.