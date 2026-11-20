Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township firefighters responded to a house fire at 8783 Meadowlark Lane on November 14 at 9:20 p.m., Fire Chief Doug Myers reported.

The homeowners are Roy and Darlene Puymon.

“The basement was a total loss, and there is water and smoke damage upstairs, Chief Myers said.

Chief Myers responded to the county dispatch and observed smoke when he arrived on the scene. He then observed the basement windows blown out on the left side of the house, with smoke coming out of them. Firefighters deployed hoses to the front door and upon making entry, observed light, dark smoke; the gas meter was shut off. Team two navigated the basement stairs; there was heat and smoke and no visibility, but they managed to make it to a living room type area where the furniture was on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, two basement windows were removed on the back side for ventilation. A positive pressure fan was set up at the front door and the structure was completely ventilated after approximately 30 minutes. Water was shut off due to several leaks in the home, Chief Myers said. AEP arrived and the meter was pulled as well.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and told Chief Myers no one had been in the basement for several days. The home had a monitored smoke detection system that alerted 911 upon the alarm.

There were no injuries.

Berrien Springs was assisted by Royalton Township as part of mutual aid.