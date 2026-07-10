Housing, water system and family initiatives highlight Albion council meeting

Public Services Director Jason Kern, left, recognizes retiring Public Services employees William “Bill” Lazarus, center, and Kent Phillips during Monday’s Albion City Council meeting. Kern praised both men for their years of service, technical knowledge and dedication to Albion’s public utility systems. Seated in the background is Debbie Kelly, president and CEO of the Albion Economic Development Corporation, who later explained why the evaluation committee recommended McKenna to guide Albion’s next comprehensive plan.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

More than 30 people attended Monday’s Albion City Council meeting, where officials addressed long-term challenges facing the city’s water and sewer system, approved the team that will create Albion’s next comprehensive plan, heard details about a new financial support program for expectant mothers and families with newborns, and recognized longtime public servants and community volunteers.

The evening opened with a study session devoted to Albion’s next comprehensive plan. Following recommendations from an evaluation committee, the council approved McKenna to lead the planning process.

Representatives said the firm’s approach emphasizes public engagement and will include community meetings, outreach, and other opportunities designed to gather ideas from residents throughout Albion, including people who may not normally attend public forums. The planning process is expected to continue over the next several months and will help shape future decisions involving housing, transportation, economic development, parks and other community priorities.

The regular meeting began with a presentation by Amy Reimann, executive director of the Albion Health Care Alliance, on the Rx Kids program, a statewide initiative that provides direct financial assistance to eligible pregnant mothers and families with newborns.

Reimann explained that eligible participants receive a $1,500 prenatal payment followed by $500 each month during a baby’s first six months. To qualify for the prenatal payment, applicants must be at least 16 weeks pregnant at the time they apply. The program is intended to improve maternal and infant health by reducing financial stress during pregnancy and early childhood. She encouraged expectant mothers to enroll as early as possible in pregnancy so they can receive the full benefit. Residents may apply through the Calhoun County Health Department in Albion’s Cram Building on Market Place, with additional information available at RxKids.org. The Albion Health Care Alliance also has offices in the Cram Building.

Council also recognized retiring Public Services employees Kent Phillips, who retired after more than 25 years of service, and William “Bill” Lazarus, a wastewater treatment plant operator who retired after more than 12 years with the city. Public Services Director Jason Kern thanked both men for their dedication, technical expertise and years of service helping maintain Albion’s public utility systems.

One of the evening’s longest discussions centered on Albion’s water and sewer finances.

Treasurer David Clark explained that Michigan law requires the water and sewer funds to operate independently and that they cannot be supported by the city’s general fund. Rising operating costs, aging infrastructure, and decades of deferred maintenance have necessitated phased utility rate increases to maintain reliable service and meet future financial obligations.

The council approved $77,182 for rehabilitation work at the Northern Pump & Well Station. Kern compared the project to replacing the roof on an older home, explaining that once repairs begin, previously hidden problems are sometimes uncovered. He said preventive maintenance and timely repairs are essential to avoiding larger failures and more expensive emergency repairs in the future.

Although utility rates occupied a significant portion of the meeting, no residents commented on the proposed increases during the public comment period.

Council approved ballot language for a proposed city charter amendment concerning qualifications for the city manager. The council chose to retain language previously approved by both the council and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to keep the proposal on schedule for the November ballot, allowing voters to decide the issue.

The council also approved the sale of city-owned property at 312 Fitch Street as part of ongoing housing and redevelopment efforts.

During public comment, five residents spoke in support of the honorary designation of Vera Simpson Way, recognizing Simpson’s many contributions to Albion through community gardening, neighborhood improvement, education, mentoring, and community service. The honorary designation will not change the legal addresses of homes or businesses along Jefferson Street. A separate story will explore Simpson’s lasting contributions to Albion, including the community garden and other work that continues today because of her efforts.