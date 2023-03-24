HOWARDSVILLE — Four players from Howardsville Christian School were named to the BCS All-Conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.
Earning first team honors were senior Sam Nagel for the boys’ team, while Kyla Sparks earned first-team honors for the girls’ team.
Honorable mention slots went to junior Colin Muldoon for the boys and Katie Evans for the girls.
Howardsville players named to BCS
All-Conference teams
