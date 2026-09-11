Hurst scores three touchdowns in 56-14 home win against the Otsego Bulldogs!

—Ferry has first career varsity touchdown pass–

Shamrock Louis Rome runs for a big gain surrounded by teammates Sin-Zcere Crowley, Steven Vazquez, and De’Jerryon Pullen.

The Berrien Springs High School varsity Shamrocks, coached by Ben Iliff, made the most of their first night on their home field Friday, using an explosive and balanced offensive attack to pull away from the Otsego Bulldogs for a 56-14 victory.

The Shamrocks piled up 487 yards of offense, including 291 on the ground, and converted seven of nine third-down opportunities. After leading 7-0 through one quarter, Berrien Springs erupted for 28 points in the second to take a 35-7 advantage into halftime.

Braelin Hurst led the offensive attack with a big night both through the air and on the ground. Hurst completed 12-of-17 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 202 yards and two scores. His touchdown runs covered 66 and 46 yards.

Gabriel Clinton got the Shamrocks started with a three-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. The offense then broke loose in the second as Louis Rome caught an eight-yard touchdown from Hurst, Steven Vazquez scored on a 24-yard run, Hurst broke his 66-yarder, and Bronson Wiley hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass.

Berrien Springs continued to spread the ball around after half-time. Darrin O’Dell caught two touchdown passes, finishing with four receptions for 53 yards. His second score came on a 25-yard pass from backup sophomore quarterback Dylan Ferry, marking Ferry’s first career varsity touchdown pass. Ferry finished 2-for-2 for 41 yards in his opportunity.

Rome led the Shamrocks with five receptions for 71 yards, while Wiley added 36 receiving yards. Cordea Reed contributed 35 yards on the ground as Berrien Springs finished with eight touchdowns scored by six different players.

O’Dell also led the way defensively with nine total tackles and a sack, while Vazquez recorded an interception. Matt Ferry added a fumble recovery as the Shamrock defense held Otsego to just 67 rushing yards and 232 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs were also stopped on all three of their fourth-down attempts.

The win gives Berrien Springs an impressive performance in its home debut and plenty of momentum heading into another home contest.

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The Shamrocks return to action Friday night when they host Walther Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.