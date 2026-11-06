Hurst-to-Rome overtime touchdown lifts Rocks to dramatic 34-28 overtime victory against Lake Odessa Lakewood Vikings

Shamrock quarterback Braelin Hurst (10) scores on a quarterback keeper with four seconds left in the third quarter.

In a thrilling playoff opener Friday night, the Berrien Springs High School varsity Shamrock football team overcame an early 14-point deficit and survived a back-and-forth battle with Lake Odessa Lakewood before pulling out a dramatic 34-28 overtime victory.

The Shamrocks (9-1) were led by a spectacular performance from quarterback Braelin Hurst, who accounted for 412 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Hurst threw for 244 yards and three scores while rushing for another 168 yards and two touchdowns.

But it was his final pass that sent the Shamrocks into celebration!

After the Berrien Springs’ defense forced a missed Lakewood field goal in overtime, Hurst connected with Louis Rome on a 10-yard corner fade on the Shamrocks’ first offensive play. Rome elevated over a Lakewood defender to haul in his third touchdown reception of the night, setting off a wild celebration as the Shamrocks stormed the field.

The Shamrocks’ victory did not come easy.

Lakewood jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter behind a one-yard quarterback sneak from Max Thrun and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Thrun to Michael Goodermoot.

Berrien Springs finally broke through early in the second quarter when Hurst connected with Rome for a 46-yard touchdown. The extra point failed, leaving the Shamrocks trailing 14-6.

The Shamrocks’ defense forced another punt, and the offense moved deep into Lakewood territory before a potential touchdown pass was dropped and intercepted in the end zone.

Berrien Springs quickly recovered from the missed opportunity. Hurst found Rome again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown with 1:10 remaining in the half. Hurst added a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

However, Lakewood delivered a stunning response. Facing third-and-18 while attempting to run out the first-half clock, Goodermoot broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run, sending the Vikings into halftime with a 21-14 advantage.

The Shamrocks came out of halftime with renewed energy. Eli Rospierski returned the opening kick-off to midfield, setting up a scoring drive capped by a seven-yard Hurst touchdown run to tie the game at 21.

After the teams traded punts, Berrien Springs finally grabbed its first lead of the night. Hurst scored from five-yards out with just three seconds remaining in the third quarter, putting the Shamrocks ahead 28-21.

Lakewood refused to go away. The Vikings converted a fourth-and-8 with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Thrun with 5:20 remaining, tying the game at 28.

Berrien Springs drove deep into Lakewood territory on its next possession, but a partially blocked field goal attempt from inside the five-yard line kept the game tied.

In overtime, the Shamrocks’ defense delivered one of its biggest stands of the season. A tackle for a loss and a sack backed Lakewood into a fourth and 18 situation. The Vikings attempted a field goal that had plenty of distance and it sailed wide left.

That set the stage for Hurst and Rome to finish the game on the very next play.

Hurst completed 18 of 30 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Rom finished with five receptions for 104 yards and three scores, while Darrin O’Dell added eight catches for 103 yards. Steven Vazquez contributed five receptions for 37 yards.

Defensively, Rospierski led the Shamrocks with 11 tackles, while Boogie Crawley added 10 and O’Dell finished with seven.

Berrien Springs outgained Lakewood 426 to 287 and recorded 22 first downs compared to 14 for the Vikings. The Shamrocks’ defense held Lakewood to just two conversions on 13 third-down attempts.

The victory advances Berrien Springs to the district championship game, although its next opponent and game date remain uncertain, Athletic Director Joe Stephens said.

The Shamrocks are scheduled to face the winner of Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Comstock Park. Comstock Park was initially declared the winner by forfeit Thursday after Catholic Central was ruled to have used an ineligible player during weeks one through seven.

However, a temporary restraining order granted Friday has complicated the playoff bracket. The MHSAA has scheduled Catholic Central and Comstock Park to play Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Catholic Central, pending the outcome of a court hearing Monday that could reinstate the forfeit.

If Comstock Park advances, the district championship will be played at Berrien Springs’ Sylvester Stadium. The date and time remain undetermined, with Friday or Saturday possibilities. If Grand Rapids Central Catholic is the winner of their district semi, they will host on a still undisclosed date.

For now, the Berrien Springs’ Shamrocks can celebrate a remarkable comeback and another week of postseason football after one of their most dramatic victories of the season. Stay tuned to MHSAA.com to get the final update of who, when and where the Shamrocks will be playing in the district final.

Tickets

When the game is set, fans will be able to purchase tickets at www.gofan.co.

There will be NO CASH purchases allowed during the MHSAA playoffs. All tickets must be purchased digitally in advance, or with a card at the gate.