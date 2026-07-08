Incoming Hamilton eighth graders to spend school year at high school

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

Hamilton Community Schools’ incoming eighth-grade class will spend the 2026-27 school year at Hamilton High School while a major roof replacement is completed at Hamilton Middle School.

The temporary relocation, first announced by the district in January, is part of the district’s $41 million bond program, approved by voters in 2023. Construction began shortly after the end of the 2025-26 school year in June and is expected to continue through August 2027.

School administrators said the move is necessary because the middle school’s aging roof has developed multiple leaks and no longer meets current snow-load standards. The project includes replacing the roof, ceilings and structural components down to the roof deck. Because the work will be completed in four phases over two summers and one school year, portions of the building must be closed throughout construction, making it impractical to safely house every grade level in the school during the 2026-27 academic year.

The district evaluated several alternatives, including housing fifth graders in elementary schools, installing portable classrooms and utilizing the district’s recently purchased Hamilton Virtual School building. Each option was ultimately rejected because of space limitations, logistical challenges or cost, leaving the temporary relocation of eighth grade as the safest, least disruptive and most fiscally responsible solution.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Communications Director Zach Harig. “District administrators spent several months reviewing building conditions, safety requirements, instructional needs, and multiple alternative options before determining the best path forward for students and staff.”

The relocation will affect only the Class of 2031 and is expected to last one school year. Eighth grade is scheduled to return to Hamilton Middle School for the 2027-28 school year after construction is complete.

Although classes will be held at Hamilton High School, eighth graders will remain middle school students academically and administratively. They will continue learning from middle school teachers, follow the middle school’s semester grading system rather than the high school’s trimester calendar, and report absences through the middle school office, which will temporarily operate from the high school’s media center area. Students also will continue receiving middle school support and announcements while having access to high school resources.

Harig said relocating eighth grade allows the roof project to proceed safely while minimizing disruption across the district. He added that the arrangement also gives students “the opportunity to experience the high school environment one year early while still being taught by their eighth-grade teachers.”

The school day will follow the high school’s schedule, with classes running from 7:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., rather than the middle school’s traditional 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Students will have a dedicated eighth-grade lunch period scheduled between the two high school lunch periods to help preserve class identity and community. Classrooms and lockers also will be grouped together in a designated area of the building, and current middle school handbook policies, including cell phone expectations, will remain in effect.

To help prepare students for the transition, Hamilton High School hosted building walkthroughs this spring for current seventh- and eighth-grade students, led by high school student guides and followed by a question-and-answer session. The district also has scheduled an eighth-grade orientation and picture day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hamilton High School, where students and families can pick up schedules, locate lockers and classrooms, tour the building and ask questions before the school year begins.

Middle school athletics, clubs and extracurricular activities will continue to operate through Hamilton Middle School. Practices and meetings will remain on the middle school campus, with after-school transportation provided for students traveling between the two buildings. Regular bus routes also will remain unchanged, except that eighth-grade students will be picked up and dropped off at Hamilton High School.

Students in grades five through seven will remain at Hamilton Middle School throughout construction. While some classrooms may be relocated within the building as work progresses, school leaders said extensive planning has been done to minimize disruptions to instruction.

The district plans to continue sharing updates with families throughout the summer, including additional information sessions and logistical details, as preparations continue for the start of the 2026-27 school year.

More information can be found at https://hamiltonschools.us