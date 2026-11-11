Indiana Street Neighbors’ Christmas Tree Project raises funds for charity

By James Windell

Kirk Wiley’s garage doesn’t exactly look like Santa’s workshop, but that’s where he and three of his neighbors build Christmas trees to raise money for good causes.

Now in their third year of constructing lighted trees to decorate yards during the holiday season, Kirk and his friends expect to build and sell more than 75 trees this year.

The money they raise from their project will go toward sending several South Haven area people to World Youth Day next year.

“This started two years ago,” recalls Wiley sitting in a room of his unique Indiana Street home that was once a school building, “and it was four of us neighbors, Larry Brown, Jeremy Buckingham, Chip Hudson and myself. The idea was that Jeremy wanted to just create a little sort of Christmas corner. But once we got our trees up, a bunch of our close friends said, ‘Hey, would you do one for me?’ So, seven turned into 15 that year, and then last year it sort of exploded.”

Last year the foursome produced and sold about 100 of their nine-foot tall, LED-lit trees.

This year not only are they collecting money for a new cause, but they have a website so that it is easier for the group to promote their cause and, in addition, have a place where people can place their orders.

World Youth Day is a major international gathering of young people organized by the Catholic Church. Established by Pope John Paul II in 1985, it brings together hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world for prayer, worship, catechesis, cultural exchange, and meetings with the Pope. The next international World Youth Day will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from August 3 to 8, 2027.

Orders for Christmas trees can be placed at their website at //sohachristmasforest.com. The cost of a tree is $98 with a separate fee for Wiley and group to install the tree.

“There are three things you can do on our website,” Wiley says. “You can reserve a tree; you can ask for that tree to be set up in your yard; and you can give an additional gift to help send the young people to World Youth Day.”