Informational meetings scheduled for Constantine school bond proposal

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Public Schools will be holding two informational meetings on its upcoming May bond proposal within the next month.

The first informational meeting will be held Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Constantine High School Media Center. A second informational meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12 at the Mason/Union branch of the Cass District Library, located at Kessington Road and U.S. 12 in Edwardsburg, at 6 p.m.

According to the school district, the bond proposal would mainly fund projects to address roofs and insulation at the middle school and high school buildings, raising $3.9 million with no increase in millage rate. The proposal would be before voters at the May 2 election.