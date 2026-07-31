Invasive mile-a-minute weed confirmed in Jackson County

Photo courtesy of April Savickas, BCK CISMA.

Mile-a-minute weed grows clusters of pea-sized fruit that can be various shades of blue to purple.

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An invasive vine that can rapidly smother trees and other vegetation has been confirmed in Jackson County, state officials said.

The mile-a-minute weed was reported by a landowner through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network. Staff from the Jackson, Lenawee, Washtenaw Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area later found several established patches on the property.

The site is in Concord Township, about 4 miles from Albion College’s Whitehouse Nature Center, where the plant was first detected in Michigan in 2020, and less than 2 miles from the nearest known Calhoun County site.

Since then, the Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo CISMA has conducted outreach, surveys and treatment near Albion and Homer, where other infestations have been monitored.

Mile-a-minute weed, or Persicaria perfoliata, is an annual vine that can grow up to 6 inches a day. It has triangular leaves, recurved barbs and pea-sized blue fruit.

Its dense, prickly thickets can overtake native and landscape vegetation and make treatment difficult.

“Mile-a-minute weed can displace native plants, disrupt the food web and alter forest regeneration after harvest or natural disturbance,” said Katie Grzesiak, terrestrial invasive species coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Local CISMAs are encouraging nearby landowners to request surveys. Since the detection, crews have surveyed about 3,000 acres in Jackson County and 2,600 in Calhoun County, with no additional Jackson County infestations found.

Treatment has begun at the Jackson County site, and staff will continue monitoring and follow-up treatment.

Earlier this year, the Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo CISMA and Grand Valley State University began a trial release of the mile-a-minute weevil, Rhinoncomimus latipes, as a biological control agent in four Calhoun County test plots. Researchers are studying the weevil’s feeding activity and survival rates.

The plant can be removed by hand, but seeds may remain viable in soil for up to six years, requiring continued monitoring.

State officials urge anyone who sees a vine that could be mile-a-minute weed to take photos, note the location and report it through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool or smartphone app.

More information is available at Michigan.gov/Invasives, including the Invasive Species Watch List Viewer.