Irish Festival underway next Wednesday

Tiny Leprechauns ready for the costume contest at Witecks

Irish Festival parade

win the grand prize – a nine-day trip for one to Ireland. Or one of four more “green” prizes: $500, $300, $200 or $100 in “Irish” Clare Cash (sorry no gold).

Stroll north along the Clare Art Alley for a real treat, then head up McEwan past the newly renovated Ideal Theater. Stop outside the Whitehouse Restaurant and “Kiss My Irish Ass.” The donkey will be waiting for you!

Come into downtown and walk the Lucky Leprechaun Story Walk along the Pere’ Marquette Rail-Trail. The walk begins and ends at the Pere’ Marquette District Library (one block west of Fourth and McEwan) and has story “stations” along the way. When you get back look for the Leprechaun Door in the Library for a prize.

As you stroll through town check out the winners in the Kids’ Poster Contest, with some displayed in almost every business window.

Celebrate and share a memory of one of the biggest Irish Festival supporters with a virtual donation to the Kath Rynearson Memorial Food Drive, going on Wednesday through Saturday, a tribute to this very special lady’s community legacy.

Get ready for more fun Saturday afternoon at 4 pm on McEwan Street between 4th and 5th Streets where you will find the Are You Irish Contest. Show your Irish! There will be prizes for wearing the most green, for the greenest eyes, the most freckles and (naturally) reddest hair.

At 6 pm Saturday evening, the Irish Raffle winners will be picked at Cops and Doughnuts in downtown Clare.

The weather may be chilly, but on Friday and Saturday evening until midnight the fire pits will be burning and there will be Food Trucks available.