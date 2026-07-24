Jackson council advances homeless ordinance after hours of public debate

JACKSON, Mich. — After more than four hours of public comment and council debate Tuesday night, the Jackson City Council advanced a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating tents and unattended or excess personal property in public areas, but stripped it of its emergency status and sent it forward as a regular ordinance for further review.

The ordinance, proposed as an amendment to Chapter 17 of the city code, was prompted largely by concerns over a homeless encampment near the Carnegie Library and broader complaints from downtown residents and business owners about public safety, accessibility and the use of sidewalks and other public spaces.

Council members voted 5-2 to treat the measure as a first reading, meaning it will return for a second reading and possible final approval at the council’s Aug. 18 meeting. The council also directed city staff to prepare possible amendments addressing the notice period for removing property, civil fines, extensions to the 30-day storage limit and protections for essential personal property.

City Attorney Matthew Hagerty said the ordinance is intended to regulate conduct, not homelessness itself. “This is not intended to criminalize being unhoused or hit someone with a financial penalty we know they can’t afford,” Hagerty told council.

Under the proposal, unattended or excess personal property in public areas could be removed after notice. Most areas of the city would require 24 hours’ notice, while the downtown development authority district could allow a shorter notice period of no less than two hours. Tents would require permits to be erected on public property. Stored property would be cataloged and held for up to 30 days, with no fee or identification required for retrieval.

The measure also includes a possible $50 civil fine, though Hagerty said citations would be optional and police could instead issue warnings or make service referrals.

City Manager Jonathan Green said the city has purchased two steel shipping containers to store property if the ordinance is adopted. He said the containers would be located in a city parking lot near downtown and available during Department of Public Works hours, generally 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’ll be approaching this with a significant amount of compassion, understanding that who we’re dealing with, what they have is who they are and all they have,” Green said.

The proposal drew a packed council chamber and emotional testimony from residents, business owners, service providers and people with personal experience of homelessness. Several speakers urged the city to act quickly, saying downtown workers and visitors no longer feel safe.

Heather Kingsley, general manager of Oak + Iron, said staff members and customers have experienced harassment downtown. “I have an obligation to my guests and even more importantly to my staff to make sure that they feel safe from the moment they park to the moment they leave their parking space,” Kingsley said. “I can tell you without a doubt that is not the case at this very moment in time.”

Rich Collins, president of Commonwealth Associates, said his company has employees who no longer feel comfortable downtown and said the business is considering hiring security.

Jennifer Spencer, who said she lives and owns property downtown, said existing service systems and city investments should be used more effectively, but she also described growing frustration among downtown businesses over trash, public urination and disruptive behavior near storefronts.

Greg Walker, who said he and his wife have owned a downtown business for 25 years, told council that allowing people to remain in unsafe encampments does not help them. “Allowing those people to camp down there is not helping them,” Walker said. “When you have needles on the ground and you’re not enforcing the drug laws, you’re not pushing those people toward the help that they need.”

Christie Maxwell, who also spoke on behalf of Oak + Iron, said the safety concerns expressed by women working downtown are real and have affected staffing at the restaurant. “We have had employees who have quit due to the fact that they feel unsafe,” Maxwell said.

“We don’t have to be a heartless people,” Collins said, “but I want to give you the business perspective.”

Others warned that the ordinance would displace people without solving homelessness. Nick Cook, director of public policy for the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, criticized the emergency designation and said the ordinance would make homelessness less visible rather than reduce it. “A tent is not a nuisance. It is a shelter,” Cook said. “A backpack is not excess property. It may contain everything a person owns.”

Jordan Moon, an Army veteran who said he once slept in his vehicle before enlisting, said the proposed two-hour notice window would place an unrealistic burden on people without transportation, reliable communication or a safe place to move their belongings. “No one should have to enlist simply to obtain stable shelter and employment,” Moon said, urging council to reject the ordinance and invest instead in housing, treatment and services.

Several residents who spoke against the ordinance said the city should treat tents and belongings not as clutter, but as survival tools for people with no safe indoor alternative. They urged council members to focus first on voluntary storage, sanitation, outreach and shelter options before authorizing removals.

Ella Scott, who said many people know her as Alex, questioned whether enforcement would be applied fairly and said too much of the proposal depended on police discretion. She argued that the city should identify a place where people can safely camp or store belongings instead of removing what little security they have.

Other speakers emphasized that people living outside often face barriers such as lack of identification, transportation, medical care, employment history or documents needed to qualify for housing. They said removing tents without addressing those barriers risks pushing people farther from help.

Amador Ybarra urged council to work with people most directly affected by homelessness and to develop policy through a harm-reduction lens. He said all stakeholders should have a voice, including people staying outside, nonprofits, businesses and community partners.

Laura Price, who said she was not there to complain, urged the city to consider alternatives such as opening community centers overnight, creating a designated place where people could stay or adding bike lockers near the bus station.

Marvin Powell, a downtown resident who uses a walker, described being assaulted near his apartment and said the experience left him shaken. He thanked Jackson police for assisting him but urged elected officials to be more responsive to residents who feel unsafe.

Ariel Maturine, who said she works with residents experiencing homelessness or housing instability, called the issue systemic and said rising costs, limited funding and a shortage of affordable housing all contribute to the crisis. “This is not something that you as a city council can fix today, in a year or even five years,” Maturine said. “This is something that is a huge problem, and I think that it will take everyone collectively.”

Jesse James, who identified himself as a civil rights activist and Ward 1 resident, said the city has authority to maintain public spaces but must also protect the dignity and constitutional rights of unhoused residents. “Compassion and accountability are not opposites,” James said. “We can restore public spaces while restoring hope.”

Several speakers also raised questions about existing resources. Former council member Laura Schlecte urged the city to focus on opening the former T.A. Wilson building as a shelter, while others asked why local agencies and nonprofits were not doing more to provide housing, outreach or treatment services.

Tashia Carter of Residents in Action disputed claims that her organization was contractually required to reopen the shelter immediately, saying the group intends to develop a community resource center but will not open it without adequate planning, funding and support.

Several council members said they were uncomfortable adopting the ordinance as an emergency measure. Council member Shelanda Hunt said the city should slow down and work with stakeholders before taking final action. “This is a human crisis,” Hunt said. “We must have a plan forward.”

Council member Arlene Robinson also called for more help from local agencies and community partners. “The city hall is not the only resource available to people that need to be housed,” Robinson said.

Council member Freddie Dancy said he was not opposed to an ordinance but did not support treating it as an emergency. “I’m more concerned about the emergency ordinance,” Dancy said.

Council member Will Forgrave said the proposal is not meant to solve homelessness but to address the use of public space.

Council member Conner Wood later moved to direct staff to prepare changes before the next meeting, including revisions to the downtown notice period, fines, storage extensions and treatment of essential property.

The council also approved several other items Tuesday night.

On the consent calendar, council approved items A through L without discussion. Later, council approved a grant agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office for Certified Local Government grant funding to train members of the Historic District Commission.

Council approved changes to the city’s standard lighting contract with Consumers Energy for replacement streetlights at Robinson Street and Merriman Street and near 303 Robinson St. It also approved resolutions and restrictive covenants related to workforce housing developments by Swan Bravo Opportunity Zone Business LLC and ACI WFH Jackson LLC.

The council approved the purchase of a used 2-megawatt Caterpillar backup generator for the city’s wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $731,000. Officials said the city currently has no backup generator at the plant.

Council also approved the purchase of 4,000 tons of road salt from Detroit Salt Co. at $99.62 per ton, for a total of $398,480, through cooperative bidding with the Jackson County Department of Transportation.

Other approvals included payment of $28,856 to the Region 2 Planning Commission for the city’s local share of the Jackson Area Comprehensive Transportation Study unified work program; sale of city-owned property at 916 S. Gorham St. to AgriCon LLC for $300; and changes to the city’s street assessment relief fund management policy, making relief available to all property owners regardless of land use or income level. Council also approved an agreement with Leoni Township for plumbing and mechanical inspection and plan review services; a change order decreasing a water main replacement contract with Dunigan Brothers by $916,922.89; and a lot purchase agreement between Green Development Ventures LLC and the city.

