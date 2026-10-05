Jackson County traffic crashes produced fewer fatalities in 2025

A vehicle damaged in a crash sits in a lot at Jimmie’s Towing.

Photos by Ken Wyatt

Mark Johnston, general manager of Jimmie’s Towing & Auto Service, stands with one of the trucks used to respond to crashes on Jackson County roads.

By Ken Wyatt

Jackson County’s 2025 traffic crash statistics are out, and they offer both good and not-so-good news.

If you value life and limb, here’s the best news from a complex assortment of statistics: There were 15 traffic fatalities in 2025, the lowest number in the past five years. The totals by year were 21 in 2021, 28 in 2022, 28 in 2023, 22 in 2024 and 15 in 2025. In other words, last year’s 15 traffic deaths were nearly half the peak total recorded in two of those years.

Of course, the best total would be zero fatalities. Still, with thousands of vehicles traveling many miles in a given year, 15 is a marked improvement — especially among the 4,998 crashes recorded in Jackson County in 2025.

That raises a question: Why did fatalities decline so sharply in 2025? A Spring Arbor man and police officer with extensive experience in traffic-related issues has an idea.

“I noticed that a large number of the crashes were rear-end or other known as “unable to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.” That would lead me to believe that distracted driving caused that. Also, the new hands-free law went into effect and that could account for the lower number of fatalities in 2025. There are still a lot of distracted drivers just from all the extra electronics in the newer vehicles.”

Of the 4,998 crashes in 2025, 720 involved injuries, while the largest share — 4,263 — involved property damage only.

Another encouraging statistic stands out as Jackson County approaches one of the worst months of the year for vehicle-deer crashes.

In 2025, no fatalities resulted from vehicle-deer crashes. In fact, there were no fatalities from such crashes in 2021, 2024 or 2025, despite an average of 1,566 crashes each year. There were three fatalities in 2022 and one in 2023.

Knowing the most hazardous times may help drivers stay alert. For vehicle-deer crashes, the most hazardous times in 2025 were 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. The morning period had slightly more than 400 crashes, and the evening period had slightly fewer.

Those are just a few highlights from the 2025 statistics. The full report explores nearly every aspect of traffic crashes. To read it, visit www.michigantrafficcrashfacts.org and select the county reports.

Michigan police agencies collect the data, which are reported by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. The report also includes five-year trend graphs.

What other sorts of information can you glean from the report?

Start with the first of many graphs, which lists crashes by month. Which months are the most hazardous on the roads? In 2025, November had the most crashes, with 607, and the most fatalities, with four. June had the most injury crashes, with 77.

Which day of the week is the most dangerous on the roads? In 2025, Fridays had the most crashes, with 799, accounting for two of the year’s 15 fatalities. Friday also had the most crashes in each of the past five years.

Although Friday had the most crashes, Saturday had the most fatalities over the five-year period. Fridays accounted for 15 fatalities, while Saturdays, with slightly fewer crashes, accounted for 27.

Saturday was the deadliest day of the week in 2025, with 642 crashes and five of the year’s 15 fatalities.

When do most crashes occur? The peak period is 3 to 6 p.m. In four of the five years, more than 1,000 crashes occurred during that period. Every other time period was below 1,000, most by a wide margin. The 6 to 8 p.m. period was a close second.

Which types of crashes are most common? Single-vehicle crashes accounted for 2,636 of the total in 2025, including eight fatal crashes. Rear-end crashes were the next most common, with 728.

One chart ranks crashes by municipality. As might be expected, the city of Jackson and Blackman Township had the most crashes. Jackson recorded 991 crashes and two fatalities in 2025; Blackman Township recorded 838 crashes and one fatality.

In rural Concord village and township, there were 94 crashes and one fatality in 2025. But Concord was not among the county’s safest communities. Cement City had no crashes in 2025. Springport had five, all involving property damage only.

Other graphs show crashes involving drivers who had been drinking or using drugs. Overall, that trend declined in 2025. Additional graphs show seat belt use among drivers involved in crashes.

Jackson County’s traffic safety report is part of a statewide report. A state fact sheet offered this summary:

“There were 1,065 people killed and 70,591 people injured in 290,221 reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in Michigan during 2025. Compared with the 2024 experience, the number of deaths decreased 3.1 percent, people injured decreased 1.0 percent, and total reported crashes increased 0.5 percent.”

Broadening the scope to the nation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration summarized 2025 traffic fatalities this way: “An estimated 36,640 people were killed in U.S. traffic accidents in 2025, the second-lowest fatality total in recorded history.”

Of course, if you or a loved one shows up as a number in those statistics, it is not good news. Perhaps the best way to describe the trend is that it is moving in the right direction — down.