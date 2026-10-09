Jackson County voters to decide on 911 surcharge increase

By MAURICE IMHOFF and KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writers

Jackson County voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to authorize an increase in the county’s monthly 911 surcharge from up to $1.50 to as much as $3 per device.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners placed the question on the ballot with a 5-3 vote at an Aug. 10 special meeting after debating public safety needs, local government responsibility and how the cost should be shared. If voters approve the proposal, the higher surcharge would not take effect until July 1, 2027.

The surcharge would apply to landline, wireless and Voice over Internet Protocol services in Jackson County. Approval would authorize a $3 monthly limit, but commissioners would decide how much of the increase to levy and how to spend the money. Revenue could be used only for 911 call answering and dispatch services, including facilities, equipment, maintenance and operating costs.

Replacing radios used by police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel was a major focus of the commission’s debate. A countywide 800-megahertz radio work group found that portable radios used by local first responders are nearly 10 years old and recommended replacing 641, including 369 for fire departments and 272 for police agencies. The group estimated the fire radios would cost $3.32 million and the police radios about $2.21 million.

Public safety leaders and township officials urged commissioners to send the issue to voters. Columbia Township Police Chief Jay Niles said reliable communication is essential for officers and firefighters doing dangerous work. “We’re just asking the commission, let the voters speak,” Niles said. “Support the police and fire service as we’re doing tremendously dangerous jobs and we need the communication to work.”

Tim McEldowney, fire chief for Summit and Spring Arbor townships and chair of the Jackson County Fire Chiefs Association, warned that leaving purchases to individual municipalities could create a “hodgepodge of radios” and revive interoperability problems the county sought to solve when agencies moved away from VHF equipment. “One of the nice things about what we did 10 years ago, when we did partner with Motorola, who runs the 911 statewide system, is we kind of took that away,” McEldowney said. “We wanted to make sure that everybody had the same equipment so that it operated the same.”

Leoni Township resident Mike Jester said the surcharge would spread the cost more broadly than a property tax. “To me, the 911 surcharge is the fairest way to do it,” he said. “There are a lot of people that live in apartments, mobile home communities, that don’t pay millages.”

Parma Township Supervisor Bobby Norman also supported sending the question to voters. “Why wait for a tragedy to happen when we can do something to prevent it?” Norman said. “It needs to be our community’s decision on whether they believe this is correct in paying more money in a surcharge that would be spread across everybody and not just property owners.”

Commissioner Bair said the board was not deciding how to finance the radio purchase but whether residents should make that choice. “What better way to run a government than to let your citizens decide how they want their government run and financed?” Bair said.

Opponents questioned why local governments had not set aside money during the past decade and argued that residents should not be asked to cover the cost through a higher phone surcharge. Commissioner Kennedy said some townships had planned for replacement radios while others had not. “Because local township governments were irresponsible and didn’t come up with a plan, that doesn’t mean you kick the can and you take it to the voters and say, ‘Bail us out again,’” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the four largest municipalities — Blackman, Leoni and Summit townships and the city of Jackson — account for 57% of the county’s population and could end up subsidizing smaller communities.

Commissioner Duckham also opposed the proposal, saying the county had made clear that its earlier radio purchase was a one-time expense. “My job is to keep taxes low, provide good service, and I don’t advocate for raising the phone taxes,” Duckham said.

Commissioner Poleski emphasized that voter approval would not require the county to levy the full amount. “This board will decide how and whether to spend those funds,” Poleski said, adding that the money could be used for radios, 911 operations or other related needs.

Commissioners Bair, Walz, Poleski and Snell and board Chair Shotwell voted for the proposal. Commissioners Kennedy, Duckham and Williams voted against it.

The current $1.50 county surcharge generates slightly more than $2.4 million annually, according to the work group’s report. Raising the surcharge to the $3 maximum is projected to generate about $2.4 million more each year. If voters approve the proposal, officials said purchasing radios could take about a year because the county would first need to begin collecting the surcharge and complete its procurement process. If voters reject it, county officials said capital funds are available to replace radios used by sheriff’s deputies.