Jacob Layman is new president of the Eau Claire Village Council

Last week’s election featured a number of uncontested races for Berrien Springs village council and school board as well as people running unopposed for partial terms in Berrien, Pipestone and Sodus Townships.

In addition, people decided races for Eau Claire village council and school board.

The village of Eau Claire has a new village president after John Glassman decided to not run for re-election as well as two new council members. Meanwhile, voters decided a four way race for two full terms on the Eau Claire school board but didn’t elect anyone to three partial terms.

Current Eau Claire Council member Jacob Layman ran unopposed for village president and received 112 votes. Three people-current council member Bryan Williams and newcomers Caleb Owens and Stefani Priestly ran for two open council seats and Owens and Priestly were the top vote getters. Owens and Priestly received 64 votes while Williams got 61 votes.

Eau Claire Village Clerk Virginia Gonzalez noted that there will still be a vacancy to be filled on the council as Layman is giving up his seat on the council to become the village president. She said it would be up to Layman to suggest someone to fill his vacancy.

Eau Claire Public School Board

With Eau Claire schools, there were two six-year terms and three partial terms on the ballot. Four people were vying for the two six year terms and no one officially filed for the three partial terms.

With the two six year terms on the ballot, Stephanie Daniel was the top vote getter with 461 votes, followed by Susan Martinic with 430 votes. Brittni Harrington-Kidder received 339 votes while Roshelle Hall received 276 votes. All but Hall are currently serving on the board.

Of the three partial terms, two expire in 2028 while one expires in 2030. Two current board members, Jackie Adams and Lindsay Stuckey, did not run for re-election. The final partial term was held by Don Geisler before he died earlier this summer.

There were 114 write-in votes for the partial term ending Dec. 31, 2030, while there were 136 write-in votes for the two partial terms ending Dec. 31, 2028.

Berrien County Election Coordinator Brian Kill noted last week that no one had filed the appropriate paperwork with the county to run as a write-in candidate so none of those votes will count.

Snyder re-elected president of Berrien Springs Village Council

In Berrien Springs area races, incumbents were returned to their positions on the Village Council and the Board of Education.

With the village council races, Sheila Snyder received 364 votes for president and trustees Zach Fedoruk, Lonna Johnson and Christopher Perez received 338, 254 and 287 votes respectively.

Berrien Springs Board of Education

With the Berrien Springs Board of Education, incumbents Lee Davidson and Steve Shunkwiler received 2,412 and 2,355 votes respectively for two of the three open six year seats. New board member Bob Morton ran as a registered write-in candidate and received 220 votes. Morton was appointed in September to fill the rest of Paul Toliver’s term that ends this year.

Berrien, Pipestone, and Sodus Townships

In uncontested races for partial two year township terms, Berrien Township Clerk Tory Parrish received 1,558 votes in her race, Pipestone Township Clerk Deborah Crews received 762 votes in her race and Sodus Township Treasurer Nancy Hamilton received 676 votes in her race. All three are Republicans.