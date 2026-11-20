Photo by AlbionMich.net

Michael Horrigan, president of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, discusses economic trends, artificial intelligence, and workforce challenges during the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce Economic Club luncheon on Nov. 10, 2026, at Albion College’s Ludington Center.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

The economy is showing signs of improvement, but rising household expenses, changing job requirements and barriers to employment continue to challenge workers and employers, according to Michael Horrigan, president of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

Horrigan spoke Nov. 10 at the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce Economic Club luncheon at Albion College’s Ludington Center. Chamber President and CEO Billy Beers introduced Horrigan and Debbie Kelly, president and CEO of the Albion Economic Development Corporation.

Kelly outlined investments and business developments in Albion.

“My bottom line is going to be there’s some signs of real improvement,” Horrigan said.

Although hiring has remained sluggish, he said the economy was showing momentum and a recession did not appear imminent.

“There are some headwinds,” he cautioned, pointing to weak consumer confidence and continuing concerns about affordability.

Horrigan, who also presented an economic forecast at the chamber’s October 2025 luncheon, has led the Kalamazoo-based Upjohn Institute since 2019. He previously spent more than three decades with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The nonprofit, nonpartisan institute studies labor markets, workforce development and regional economic conditions.

Horrigan discussed how artificial intelligence may affect jobs differently depending on education and skills. Federal projections for 2024–2034 show growth in occupations highly exposed to AI that require bachelor’s degrees, while similarly exposed occupations requiring a high school diploma or less are projected to decline.

Manufacturing is changing, too. Horrigan’s presentation showed that the share of manufacturing workers with a high school education or less fell from about 53 percent in 1999 to approximately 38 percent in the most recent figures presented.

“It’s not your father or mother’s manufacturing job anymore,” he said. “It’s requiring more skill to work with more automation, and that will continue.”

Horrigan emphasized certificates, associate degrees and training programs designed around employers’ needs.

Training is only part of the challenge, though. Some people want to work but face obstacles such as child care, family responsibilities and transportation.

Horrigan introduced Retention Solutions, a Michigan Works! Southwest service that offers confidential, on-site assistance to employees. Workplace navigators help workers address transportation, child care, housing and other problems that can interfere with keeping a job.

Michigan Works! Southwest formally announced the service on Nov. 11, the day after Horrigan’s presentation in Albion. The program also offers employers economic research and quarterly briefings led by Horrigan.

Following Horrigan’s 2025 Albion presentation, the Upjohn Institute provided additional data for local reporting on income and housing conditions. The figures revealed substantial differences between Albion and Calhoun County averages.

For Albion, the changing economy presents both opportunities and challenges. Horrigan’s presentation showed that preparing people for tomorrow’s jobs involves more than learning new skills. It also means understanding local conditions and helping people overcome everyday obstacles to employment.