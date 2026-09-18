Jonesy: Fall hummingbirds

This hummingbird found some nectar. (Marguerite Eichelberger Photo)

JONESY

By Journalist Jay

As winter approaches, we wonder where these tiny birds go to escape the cold. Hummingbirds migrate thousands of miles each year, seeking warmer climates to survive the winter months. Understanding their migration patterns, destinations, and survival strategies can help bird lovers support these fascinating birds during their journeys. Understanding where hummingbirds go in the winter and how they migrate is essential for anyone interested in these captivating birds. By providing food, shelter, and awareness of their migration patterns, we can aid in their survival during this challenging time. Whether you’re a seasoned bird enthusiast or a casual observer, your efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of these remarkable creatures.

During winter, most North American hummingbirds migrate to warmer regions, primarily in Mexico and Central America. The Ruby-throated Hummingbird, the most common species in the eastern United States, and here in Michigan typically travels from breeding grounds in the U.S. down to Mexico. Other species, such as the Rufous Hummingbird, migrate along the Pacific Coast, often reaching central Mexico.

Hummingbird migration is a fascinating phenomenon influenced by various factors, including temperature, daylight duration, and food sources. As days grow shorter and temperatures drop, these birds instinctively prepare for their long journey south. They rely heavily on their acute sense of navigation, which is thought to be aided by the Earth’s magnetic field and the position of the sun.

Things that trigger migration include temperature changes: As temperatures fall, the availability of nectar-producing flowers decreases, prompting migration. Daylight Hours: Hummingbirds are sensitive to changes in light, which helps them determine when to migrate. Food Availability: The decline in food sources forces them to seek warmer climates where nectar is abundant.

Several hummingbird species are known for their migratory behavior. The most notable include: our Ruby-throated Hummingbird:, migrating from southern Canada to central Mexico. The Rufous Hummingbird is found primarily in the western U.S.; it migrates from Alaska to central Mexico.

Typical winter destinations for Hummingbirds include Mexico: Many species, especially the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, migrate to the eastern and central parts of Mexico. These regions offer an abundance of flowering plants that provide the nectar essential for their survival during winter. The distance hummingbirds travel can vary significantly depending on the species. For instance, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird may cover approximately 3,000 miles during its migration from North America to Mexico. Other species, like the Rufous Hummingbird, may travel similar or even greater distances along the Pacific Flyway. Their remarkable endurance and navigation skills allow them to make this challenging journey annually.

Most species depart their breeding grounds between late August and early October. The exact timing can vary based on geographic location and environmental conditions. In the spring, they return to their breeding grounds, usually arriving between late March and early May, as temperatures rise and food sources become more plentiful.

While most hummingbirds migrate south for the winter, some species can be found overwintering in the southern United States. The Anna’s Hummingbird, for example, is known to remain in California and parts of the southwestern U.S. throughout the winter months. These birds have adapted to milder climates and can find sufficient food sources, enabling them to survive the colder months without migrating.

Survival during cold weather, if caught by an early snowfall, is a significant challenge for hummingbirds, primarily due to the scarcity of food. They have developed several strategies to cope with these conditions including Torpor which is a state of deep sleep that allows hummingbirds to conserve energy during cold nights. By lowering their metabolic rate and body temperature, they can survive extended periods without food. This adaptation is crucial for their survival in harsh conditions.

Hummingbirds rely heavily on nectar from flowers for energy. During migration, they seek out food sources, including native flowers such as the trumpet vine and bee balm which are rich in nectar, attracting these birds. Bird enthusiasts can help by providing feeders filled with sugar water, especially during migration periods–keep feeders filled with a sugar-water solution (1 part sugar to 4 parts water) during migration periods. Clean the feeders regularly to prevent mold growth and fermentation. Planting native flowering plants that attract hummingbirds provides them with a natural food source. Flowers such as salvia, columbine, and fuchsia are excellent choices. Creating a safe environment with shrubs and trees can offer shelter for hummingbirds during their migration. Dense foliage can protect them from harsh weather and predators.

On occasion we may have late stragglers and we recommend that you keep at least one feeder up until you have not seen a hummer for two to three weeks. Often our late stragglers are birds flown in from the west and a bit more used to colder weather and they will survive when feeding at our feeders until they move on. If you think you have a bird that is not our normal Ruby throated, report it to your local nature center.

Northern Walkingstick

is most common

in Michigan

Walking sticks, or stick insects, genuinely look like walking sticks; they are perfectly camouflaged to look like brown, tan, gray, or green twigs. They are common, but it is hard to see them. Their legs, body, and antennae are long and slender; their legs are all roughly the same length.

Walking sticks are wingless, and one species is most common in Michigan. Our most common species, the Northern Walkingstick, prefers the foliage of oaks, locust and hazelnut. This stick insect is very slender, and its antennae are two-thirds of its total body length. Males are brown and can be three-inches long; females are greenish brown and can be 3¾ inches long. The pincer-like circi at the tip of their abdomen are not segmented. Immatures are green.

The Giant Walkingstick is the largest insect in North America, with females up to seven-inches long; and they live in trees and shrubs among twigs but may sway their bodies to mimic the motion of branches in a breeze. Adults are mostly nocturnal, feeding at night and resting during the day. We rarely notice walking sticks unless they venture onto buildings or sidewalks.

Because they eat tree leaves, any occasional peaks in walking stick populations can defoliate trees. Unless this happens repeatedly, or the trees are stressed by something else besides, the trees usually recover. I have seen when they these walking sticks were so numerous in locust trees that when they began laying their dark (black or brown) eggs, it almost sounded like rain.

The name of their order, Phasmida, is from the Greek word for “phantom” or “apparition,” referring to their ability to disappear into their habitat. Globally, there are thousands of species of walking sticks, but a great majority of them are restricted to tropical regions. There are only about 30 species in North America, and most of those are found only in our southernmost states. Walking sticks used to be grouped with grasshoppers, crickets, and katydids in the order Orthoptera, but they have been given their own order.

Walking sticks that live here, unlike their tropical relatives, must cope with freezing temperatures. They do this by overwintering as eggs as the adults die when it freezes. In late summer and fall, after mating, the female drops eggs, one by one, into the leaf litter below her. The eggs will hatch in spring, and their young will climb into the trees above them. Like other insects, they molt through a number of immature stages before a final molt in which they emerge as sexually mature adults.

And this is the world according to Jonesy, who is enjoying the night insect sounds that precede our fall temperatures and colors.