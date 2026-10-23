Jonesy: Michigan is home to trumpeter, tundra and invasive mute swans

As November approaches, huge flocks of migratory swans will be heading south.

By Journalist Jay

As fall progresses we are seeing more and more bird migration, and one of my favorites is the large skeins of geese and swans. As we get into November, huge flocks of migratory swans will be moving south. To me, when I hear them overhead, they remind me of the old west movies of Indians attacking settlers. These birds are usually flying high in the sky and this helps mute the individual swan calls. We actually have three different swans here in Michigan: trumpeter swans, tundra swans, and mute swans. The trumpeters are the largest, the tundras are the most plentiful, and the mutes are the most aggressive!

Trumpeter swans are our biggest native waterfowl with a wingspan of almost six feet and a weight of 25 pounds or more! They are one of the heaviest flying birds in the world! Trumpeter swans are a joy to see and hear as they gracefully float across our local ponds, lakes, and rivers. If it weren’t for years and years of aggressive conservation efforts, though, these birds would now be extinct. From as far back as the 1600s, swans were hunted relentlessly for their feathers which were used to adorn women’s hats and fashion, and for writing quills. Trumpeter swans were also hunted for their skins, which were used for women’s powder puffs! Fortunately, they have made a tremendous comeback, even here in Michigan, but their existence continues to be threatened by human disturbance, lead poisoning, illegal shooting, habitat loss, and pollution. A good place to see them in summer is in the Upper Peninsula at Seney Wildlife Sanctuary, which also has Bald Eagles nesting.

Tundra swans are North America’s most numerous swan species. Even though they are considerably smaller than trumpeter swans, the two birds are often difficult to tell apart, particularly from a distance. They are both completely white and both have black beaks. If you are fortunate enough to see these birds at close range, though, you might notice that tundra swans have yellow markings on their beaks below their eyes. The yellow markings vary in size and can sometimes be difficult to see, even if you are quite close. Another clue to their differences has to do with timing. During the summer months, you will not see tundra swans in Michigan as they head north to the far reaches of the Arctic for their breeding season.

Trumpeter swans and tundra swans are both native species. Mute swans, however, were introduced to North America from Europe in the mid-1800s to decorate our parks and zoos. Eventually, these captive swans escaped and established feral populations wherever they could; their numbers grew quickly and now threaten our native populations of swans as well as other species.

Mute swans are, unquestionably, elegant and exotic looking birds. With their long necks curved into an “S” shape and their wings raised slightly above their backs, mute swans are often associated with ballets, fairy tales, and love. Somewhat paradoxically, they are also considered the world’s most aggressive waterfowl! Mute swans will fiercely defend their territory, especially when guarding their young, and will drive out native waterfowl as well as other wetland creatures. They also have voracious appetites, consuming up to eight pounds of submerged aquatic vegetation every day, and removing much of the food and habitat needed by other creatures for survival. They are considered an invasive species. The State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources will issue removal and egg-treatment permits rather than a hunting season. These birds are considered a pest; it is illegal to transport or have them in your possession.

It is also worth noting that mute swans have little or no fear of humans. They have been known to attack canoeists, kayakers, and pedestrians who wander too close to their nests or their chicks. When attacking, they can produce severe harm, even breaking the bones of children, and they don’t easily back off. It’s easy to confuse mute swans with trumpeter swans and tundra swans, so it’s important to know the difference. All three are big white birds, but only the mute swan has an orange beak!

And this is the world according to Jonesy, who loves the variety of squash and pumpkins at P&M Pumpkin on Rocky Weed Road in Berrien Springs.