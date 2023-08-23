July flies, culprits fleeing Douglas cops stopped

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas police in peak-season answered 200 July complaints within city limits and assisted with nine outside them, chief Steve Kent told city council Monday. Noteworthy:

On Tuesday, July 4, at 12:23 a.m. Officer Tony Brown stopped a vehicle whose occupants reportedly threw eggs at a cyclist in Saugatuck city limits. He cited its driver for no operator’s license on person, violation of a restricted license and gave the youth a verbal warning for minor in possession of tobacco.

Officer Tino Reyes was dispatched Sunday, July 9, at 4:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Center Street in reference to a disorderly suspect threatening employees of the business. Upon his arrival, the subject had left the scene and could not be found in the nearby area.

Brown responded Wednesday, July 12, at 9:11 p.m. to a possibly suicidal subject in the 0 block of Lawn Street. Brown found the subject in the 2700 block of 62nd Street, determined he had not intended to harm himself and no further action was needed.

On Tuesday, July 18, at 12:04 a.m. Brown was conducting stationary radar at Blue Star Highway and Wiley Road, saw a speeding vehicle, tried to stop it and the suspect fled. Brown pursued it south to M-89, where the vehicle drove off the road into a ditch, four suspects ran from it on foot and were apprehended.

The juvenile driver was arrested and lodged in Allegan County Jail for operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Corp. Laurie Warsen was dispatched Thursday, July 20, at 11:39 a.m. to a personal protection order violation phone complaint. Charges were filed with the Allegan County Circuit Court for violating the PPO.

Officers Brown and Greydanus were sent Saturday, July 22, at 10:37 p.m. to the 200 block of St. Peters Drive regarding a threats complaint. Occupants on a boat were accused of making a wake when entering the marina, then threatening others when confronted. The suspect was gone on arrival and not found.

Brown was called Sunday, July 23, at 11:56 p.m. to the 0 block of North Blue Star Highway about a fight and patrons refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the physical disturbance had ended, one suspect had left and the other not want to pursue charges.

Reyes answered a 1:31 p.m. Thursday, July 27, criminal sexual conduct complaint at West Center near Ellis Street. The victim said he/she was inappropriately touched by another subject. Charges are submitted and have been authorized by the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kent and Warsen were dispatched Friday, July 28, at 8:17 a.m. to an unknown disturbance in progress reported as near the Root Beer Barrel. They located two male subjects on the ground in a driveway on West Center near Wilderness Ridge.

An investigation determined a road rage incident started on I-196 northbound at Blue Star Exit 36 involving the two suspects in their vehicles and continued through Douglas city, ending in one suspect vehicle blocking the other, then a fight ensued on West Center just east of Wilderness Ridge.

Charges were submitted to the Allegan County Prosecutor on both suspects, however were not authorized indicating mutual combatants.

Warsen Saturday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. was dispatched to a missing person complaint near the 300 block of North Ferry Street. Upon arrival, she determined the caller’s son was missing.

As she was investigating, the missing person contacted family and returned safely later that day.

The department also responded last month to complaints about larceny, fraud, disorderly persons; suspicious persons, vehicles and situations; mental health, trespassing, harassment, PPO violations, fireworks, animal/conservation, property damage vehicle crashes, watercraft property damage, noise, downed wires/trees, parking, road hazards, lost/found property, open door and more.