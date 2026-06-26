Juneteenth Political Panel highlights Jackson mayoral, judicial races

By ELIZABETH FERSZT and KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writers

Several mayoral and judicial candidates appeared at a Juneteenth political panel discussion held June 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, speaking with audience members and the broader community about their experience, priorities and views on the courts and city leadership.

All five candidates running for mayor of Jackson attended: Shalanda Hunt, Derek Dobies, Christy May Davis, John Wilson and Dena Morgan. The mayoral candidates will appear on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 3 general election.

Two candidates also appeared for an open judgeship in 12th District Court: Judge Nicole Hughes, the incumbent, and local attorney George Lyons. The race follows former Judge Allison Bates’ move to Circuit Court, which created a vacancy that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filled by appointing Hughes.

The two candidates for another open 12th District Court seat — Assistant Prosecutor Stormie McGee and local attorney Jared Hopkins — were not included in the event. Both judicial races will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot and will not be part of the August primary.

The judicial candidates spoke first, introducing themselves before answering questions about judicial independence, fines and fees, warrants and public access to the courts.

Hughes said she presides over the domestic violence docket and previously worked as a domestic violence prosecutor and assistant attorney general. She said she and her husband have lived in Jackson County for about 10 years and chose the community as the place to raise their family. One of her first actions in Jackson, she said, was connecting the court with local resources, including securing a private, confidential courthouse space for the AWARE shelter to help people with personal protection orders.

On fines and fees, Hughes said she does not believe people should be jailed solely because they cannot afford to pay old fines and costs. She cited a case involving a breastfeeding mother who was released after being held on outdated financial obligations. Hughes also said she has reviewed thousands of search warrants and now approaches probable cause decisions from the perspective of a judge, including saying no when the legal standard is not met. She said her courtroom is open to the public, proceedings are available on Zoom and she plans to continue attending community events.

“The seat that I preside on is the domestic violence seat here in our community,” Hughes said. “I was appointed by Governor Whitmer earlier this year.”

Lyons said he has practiced law in Jackson for about 30 years and has handled cases ranging from traffic matters to homicide, criminal sexual conduct, family law, federal work and appeals. He said his background as a high school dropout, single father and person who has experienced poverty and racism would shape how he approaches people who come before the court.

Lyons cited a recent case involving a young Black man charged with fleeing and eluding after leaving a gas station, saying he litigated and won the case. On fines and fees, he said the United States does not have debtors’ courts and that people should not be punished simply because they lack the means to pay. He also emphasized Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures and said judges must remain separate from police and prosecutors. Lyons said judges should connect with the community outside election years, possibly through monthly or bimonthly meetings to hear residents’ concerns and suggestions.

“Jackson County gave me a life, gave me a wife, gave me a home, gave me a career,” Lyons said. “This is my opportunity to give back to Jackson.”

Both candidates said judges must follow the law while recognizing the real-life circumstances of people who come before the court. Hughes stressed public safety and protecting families, while Lyons emphasized fairness, constitutional rights and lived experience.

On fines, fees and incarceration, both candidates said courts should not jail people solely because they cannot afford to pay. On warrants, both cited the Fourth Amendment, with Lyons focusing on the need for judicial independence from law enforcement and Hughes saying her role now requires independent review of probable cause.

Next, the five mayoral candidates introduced themselves and laid out their priorities for the city, with roads, housing, youth programs, downtown parking, homelessness and Southside investment emerging as major themes.

John Wilson, who was born and raised in Jackson and graduated from Lumen Christi High School, Jackson Community College and Western Michigan University, said he is running for mayor again in 2026 for many of the same reasons he appeared on the ballot in 2021 and 2023. His central issue remains what he called the deplorable condition of neighborhood streets. Wilson said the city should consider reducing its general fund reserve and using general obligation bonds to pay for local road repairs. He also pointed to downtown homeless encampments and downtown parking as issues he believes need immediate attention.

Dena K. Morgan, who was born and raised in Jackson and is part of the Dungee family, framed her campaign around service, young people and community ownership. Morgan said she recently came to see the campaign as being less about herself and more about young people watching for leaders who believe in them. She said every resident deserves dignity and a voice in decisions that affect their lives. Her priorities include delivering a Southside grocery store, increasing affordable housing, improving roads, creating good-paying jobs and making city government more transparent and accountable.

Shalanda Hunt said her background working with at-risk families and vulnerable residents shapes the way she views the city’s challenges. Hunt, a Jackson native who graduated from Jackson Public Schools and attended Jackson Community College, said she has worked for the Department of Health and Human Services for 16 years and at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility for 18 years. She described Jackson as being at a crossroads and said the city needs leadership rooted in collaboration, accountability and a bold vision for the future. Hunt said she would re-evaluate parking enforcement, examine the group violence intervention program and focus on families, youth and public safety.

Derek Dobies leaned on his record as a former mayor, saying he served from 2017 to 2021 and helped lead Jackson through downtown revitalization and the COVID-19 pandemic. He also previously represented the 6th Ward on the City Council and now serves on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education. Dobies said his leadership style is centered on listening, including going door to door to talk with residents. He said he wants to continue fixing roads, reducing crime, lowering costs for residents, growing the tax base and making Jackson a place where more families and businesses want to locate. Dobies also pointed to past investments in the MLK Center and Southside development as examples of his approach.

Christy May Davis said she was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, moved to the Jackson area in the late 1980s, graduated from Vandercook Lake High School in 1996 and Spring Arbor University in 2000, and moved into the city around 2004. Davis said she first became involved in city government after seeking support for a local activity and later serving on the City Council. She said roads are a major concern and called their condition a disservice to taxpayers. Davis also said the city should focus more heavily on youth, address youth crime and improve accountability and fairness in city finances, fees and fines. She said community development practices and housing oversight also need closer attention.

Several issues shaped the discussion. Roads drew some of the strongest comments from the candidates. Wilson repeatedly focused on neighborhood streets, saying local roads have been neglected and could be funded through general obligation bonds and reserve dollars. Dobies said the city should dedicate public improvement millage, marijuana licensing revenue and gains from economic development to local streets. Morgan called for a $1 million investment in each ward and a committee with representation from every ward. Hunt said the city needs stronger partnerships with county officials and should train workers to repair neighborhood streets. Davis said the city should consult road construction crews and begin with roads that can be milled and repaved without major underground work.

The candidates also returned often to the Southside and the MLK corridor, where residents have long raised concerns about disinvestment. Morgan said the next mayor will be chief executive officer of the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority and pledged to deliver a community-owned grocery store. She also said Southside residents should be able to own city-owned vacant lots and build affordable housing. Hunt said completing the grocery store project and expanding accessible, affordable housing would be early priorities. Dobies cited previous investments in the MLK Center, the MLK street renaming, the MLK corridor and affordable housing programs. Davis called for direct input from residents and more youth training opportunities. Wilson questioned whether the city’s economic development strategy has produced enough visible results and said some ARPA funding could have gone to neighborhood streets.

Homelessness, particularly downtown encampments, also divided the candidates’ approaches. Hunt described homelessness as a human crisis and said the city should work with local providers, including mental health, housing and social service agencies, to address root causes and connect people with resources. Wilson said many nonprofit agencies and government partners already receive taxpayer funding to help people experiencing homelessness and should be held accountable. He said the city should prohibit downtown encampments while directing service providers to do more.

The forum also highlighted the limits and influence of the mayor’s role under Jackson’s council-manager form of government. Dobies said a mayor can still lead by setting a clear vision, building relationships and gathering support on council. Hunt said she would rely on trust, rapport and direct conversations with department heads and the city manager. Wilson said the city manager works at the pleasure of the mayor and council and argued council members should more actively debate major priorities. Morgan pointed to her background as a certified court mediator and said she would focus on delivering the will of the people. Davis said her council experience taught her the importance of building support among other council members when challenging the city manager.