K-9 Dog Sniffs Out Suspect on Maple Street

Allegan County K9 Unit

K9 Edo in training exercises

By Wendy Colsen

A trespasser was apprehended Sunday night after fleeing police on the north end of Maple Street in Saugatuck.

Around 6:30 p.m., Allegan County deputies were called regarding a trespassing complaint. The subject then fled from police and broke into a Safe Harbor Tower Marine boat storage building.

Along with K-9 assistance, the deputies were able to track the suspect and apprehended him soon after.

“K-9s are normal protocol if someone is fleeing from us,” said Allegan County Sherriff’s Sergeant Mike Martin. “The dogs are all trained in tracking.”

According to the Allegan County website, “The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has had a formalized K-9 Unit since the early 1980s. The dogs are all dual-purpose animals, meaning that they are trained in patrol work such as tracking and building searches, as well as in narcotics detection. This team is invaluable in making Allegan County a safe place to live.”