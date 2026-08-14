Kamyszek focusing on strong senior campaign

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Dominic Kamyszek has been working for Clare’s golf team during the summer too have a strong season next spring.

This was his first season of varsity golf for the Pioneers. He was averaging around a 96.

“I’m really happy with that,” he said/ “The first meet I played I shot terrible and I thought it was gong to be a bad season.”

But it’s turned out to be a very competitive one, in his case

The strongest part of his game as his chipping. He’s been working on improving his irons.

His lowest score would be an 86.

“I just ht the ball straight and my irons were consistent,” Kamyszek said.

He hoped to break 95 at regionals since he shot a 114 the lost time. He did improve to 104 but wasn’t able to qualify for the state meets

Most of the top Pioneer golfers are returning next season.

“I think next year we have a great shot at coming out strong, everyone of us,” Kamyszek said.

He also plays basketball.

“I would say my favorite is basketball but I’m better at golf,” Kamyszek said.