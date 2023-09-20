Kids combine on serve/walk-a-thon Sept. 29

Friends of Saugatuck Middle School have announced their Serve-Thon will raise vital funds for student field trips, dances, a fun night, school programming, trip scholarships, teacher appreciation, more.

In return, kids give back visits to:

• Kids Food Bank in Holland. Grade 6 Sept. 12, Grade 7 Sept. 13. Grade 8 learned about their environment and invasive species by removing Asian bittersweet from Mt. Baldhead. The school partnered with Riverwood Council and the Allegan Conservation District to assist; and

• Middle schoolers Sept. 29 will put on a party for Douglas Elementary School Walkathon participants from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., serving the younger set a live student jam band, chance to play on Saugatuck Athletic Stadium’s new “turf” floor. Ice cream sundaes follow.

Theme of late afternoon’s Walkathon there will be “Glowing Together.” In seven years aka Rock the Walk, pledge-gathering funders have helped kids learn through experiences such as:

• Field trips.

• Grades 2-3 swimming lessons at Holland Aquatic Center.

• Grand Rapids Symphony program

• Welcome night, bye-bye breakfast, holiday workshop, Kids Big Idea, visiting artists and author, sunshine cart, parent workshops, healthy snack program, teacher and student supplies, family dance, popcorn Fridays.

Screen Free Week program and color run, DES Outdoor Initiative, year-round reading programs, Spanish club, recess equipment, fifth-grade graduation, Grad 5 graduation and Eloquence days …

• And so on.

“The Walkathon, says organizer Birdy Holley, “is a great way to build school spirit, togetherness, invite community involvement, promote physical fitness and have fun.”

For more information, go to info@douglaselementarypto.org and scan in the QRC code shown here.