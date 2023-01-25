KOC to Hold Free Throw Contest

The Paw Paw Knights of Columbus will hold a basketball free throw contest, Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Paw Paw High School gymnasium. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14, as of Jan. 1, 2023. Birth certificates must be provided at time of registration.

Trophies will be awarded to each boy and girl with high score in each age bracket.

For more information, call Kip at (269) 3849273 or Bill at (269) 330-1409.