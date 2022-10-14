Lady Ramblers score straight set win over Beal City

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The McBain volleyball team continued its undefeated run through the Highland Conference on Tuesday. The Division 3 fourth ranked Lady Ramblers, playing at Beal City had another convincing win, 25-8, 25-11 and 25-21.

“We went into the match with the intention of sweeping the match, which we were able to do, but I think not playing since last week was rough on our intensity,” head coach Shawn Murphy said. “I am hoping that this weekend tournament will get us going again with our fire, and that we can get that edge on our game that we need to have this time of year. I was proud of our players coming off the bench to get some excitement going and keep the energy level up.”

Leading the way in this one was Gabrielle VerBerkmoes who had 12 kills, three blocks, two aces, one assist and 13 digs, Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 12 kills and 12 digs, Linde VanderVlucht had five kills, one block, one assist, two aces and 11 digs, LeeAnn Bode had three kills and one dig and Analiese Fredin chipped in with 29 assists, three kills, one block, one ace and 12 digs.

McBain (26-6-2 overall, 6-0 Highland) hosts its own tournament on Saturday and hosts Manton on Tuesday.