Lady Rebels tame Wildcats

By Katie McElvy

Lady Rebel Softball

After losing two games to Edgewood earlier in the season, Chambers was finally able to secure a hard fought battle over the Lady Wildcats last week. Makayla Foster took the mound for Chambers, and while Edgewood could make contact, they could only knock down easily

fielded balls for three quick outs.

The Lady Rebels’ bats started off hot, however. Carley Forbus led off with a double, and McKenzie Gilliland followed with a single. Sophie Price then hit them both in on a fly ball to center field to put Chambers up 2-0.

Still up 2-0 and back at the top of the order in the bottom of the third, Gilliland singled on a ground ball. Foster then smashed a line drive to right field to send in Gilliand and extend the Lady Rebel lead 3-0.

Edgewood came alive in the top of the fourth recording a pair of doubles and a single, but Chambers stayed calm in the field and held on to the lead 3-2.

With no runs for either team in the fifth, Foster led off in the bottom of the sixth and sent another homer sailing over the center field wall to put Chambers up 4-2.

Edgewood added another run in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Rebels held on to take the win 4-3.

Rebel Baseball

After defeating Edgewood twice earlier in the season, the Chambers Rebels dropped their final match up with the Wildcats. Edgewood came out and put up two runs quickly, but a single by Braxton Yerta and a wild pitch allowed the Rebels to tie up the game.

Chambers took the lead in the bottom of the third 3-2. The Wildcats fought back in the top of the fourth capitalizing off several Rebel errors and taking a 2 run lead.

With two runners on, Peyton Yerta hit a double to cut the Wildcat lead 4-5 in the bottom of the fourth, but a big fifth inning for Edgewood proved to be the difference in the game. With bases loaded and no outs, the Wildcats put up two big hits to drive in three runs and go up 4-9.

Buster Coker started the comeback for Chambers in the bottom of the fifth, doubling on a line drive to right field. With two runners on, Eli Pritchard hit a line drive to send in both runners. Luke Tarver then singled and was driven in by Kyle Hand, but the Rebel rally fell short, and Chambers lost 7-9.