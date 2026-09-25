Lady Shamrocks defeat Coloma Comets 3-0!

Shamrock Dylan Rospierski returns the ball against the Comets. (John Madill Photos)

The Berrien Springs High School varsity volleyball team defeated the Coloma Comets 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-12, Coach Jake Skelly reported.

Emma Stuckey had four aces and Rowan Beebe had three aces, Dylan Rospierski had 12 kills, Roslyn Barrett had 11, and Kaydence Shelton had four; Roslyn Barrett had nine digs and Arabella Denkins had seven digs, while Emma Stuckey had 26 assists.

The Lady Shamrocks went 1-1 at the Fennville Tri-Match last Monday. The Shamrocks defeated Fennville 25-16, 25-19, and lost to Red Arrow, 16-25, 25-14, 13-25.

The junior varsity Lady Shamrocks also went 1-1 at the Fennville Tri-Match. The JV Rocks lost to Fennville 13-25, 20-25, and defeated the Red Arrow team 25-13, 25-17.