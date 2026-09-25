Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel Sports

Lady Shamrocks defeat Coloma Comets 3-0!

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 301 Views
Shamrock Dylan Rospierski returns the ball against the Comets. (John Madill Photos)

The Berrien Springs High School varsity volleyball team defeated the Coloma Comets 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-12, Coach Jake Skelly reported.

Emma Stuckey had four aces and Rowan Beebe had three aces, Dylan Rospierski had 12 kills, Roslyn Barrett had 11, and Kaydence Shelton had four; Roslyn Barrett had nine digs and Arabella Denkins had seven digs, while Emma Stuckey had 26 assists.

The Lady Shamrocks went 1-1 at the Fennville Tri-Match last Monday. The Shamrocks defeated Fennville 25-16, 25-19, and lost to Red Arrow, 16-25, 25-14, 13-25.

The junior varsity Lady Shamrocks also went 1-1 at the Fennville Tri-Match. The JV Rocks lost to Fennville 13-25, 20-25, and defeated the Red Arrow team 25-13, 25-17.

Leave a Reply